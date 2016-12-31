Leica’s Cool New Camera is a Red-Hot Work of Art

December 31, 2016

The new Leica M-P Grip by Rolf Sachs (leica.com) isn’t just about looks. Designed in collaboration with its namesake German artist—whose works have included a giant boulder dangling from two red ropes and a pair of lamps made of human hair—the limited-edition camera has a tough and tactile grip rendered in the textured rubber commonly found in table-tennis paddles. On the performance front, the model (priced at $14,950, including a 35 mm lens and accessories) features high-precision focusing and a selective through-the-lens metering system. With just 79 examples produced worldwide, it is collectible art for serious shutterbugs.

