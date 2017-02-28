10 Speakers that Cost More than a Ferrari

One can be forgiven for wondering what could possibly justify the price tag on a loudspeaker that costs as much as a supercar. When audio designers are freed from the constraints of budget or price point, they begin to explore the outer limits of what is possible in loudspeaker design. Use of rare materials, labor-intensive manufacturing, and compelling styling results in truly extraordinary products. Some weigh several tons, others reach greater than 8 feet in height, and all have ultimate sound reproduction in common. This slideshow contains 10 great examples of what happens when audio manufacturers are limited only by their imagination and the material world.

Feast your eyes on these exclusive audio titans that very few ears have heard.