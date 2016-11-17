10 Wireless Bluetooth Over-Ear Headphones

As recent developments in Bluetooth technology have begun to change the hearts and minds of audio enthusiasts who swore it would never work as a medium for listening to quality sound, the category of wireless, over-ear headphones has burgeoned with new products. However, since the technology is so new there really is no “high end” yet to speak of. That said, highly respected audiophile brands like Sennheiser, Bowers & Wilkins, and Bang & Olufsen have entered into the popular category and begun to fill it out with some upper-end models.

There are two important aspects to watch for in wireless headphones. The first is sound quality, which is often limited by which audio codec the headphones use to stream the music, and the second is battery life, which can be limited in some models, requiring frequent charging between uses. Each headphone in this list is rechargeable, and nearly all of them allow for wired listening with a detachable cable, which is almost guaranteed to have better sound quality. There are also a variety of features that differentiate each product, including active noise cancellation and smartphone integration. We would recommend owning at least one pair of high-quality active noise cancelling headphones for travel, and any of the headphones on this list would make great stocking stuffers for the upcoming holidays. If you are in the market for some new wireless over-ear headphones, this list of the top 10 should help make that purchase decision.