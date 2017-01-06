10 of the World’s Most Expensive Earbuds

View slideshow
  • Alexander Lamascus
JANUARY 06, 2017

Earbuds are portable, easy to use, and usually fairly inexpensive. But the market has begun to mature, yielding high-end products well suited for the discerning listener. The price might seem surprising considering their small size, but similar to fine jewelry, the value is found in exceptional craftsmanship, research, and quality materials. Many of the models in this lineup will approach (and in some cases even exceed) the quality of top-of-the-line over-ear headphones, which are traditionally known to produce greater fidelity and a better soundstage.

View Slideshow

Featured Slideshows

10 Cutting-Edge Cars from 2016

Automotive historians may one day look back on this year with wonder as high performance luxury marques were prolific in their release of new vehicles that challenged both boundaries and convention...
View Slideshow

9 Chic Shearling Coats That Elevate This Season’s “It” Menswear Item

Photography by Blair Getz Mezibov Styling by Christopher Campbell When the weather is brisk, nothing is better for bundling up than a plush shearling coat. This winter, shearling is showing up in...
View Slideshow

The Best New Year’s Eve Parties in Every Time Zone

Whether 2016 was your best year ever or one you’d rather forget, there’s no better way to end it than with an over-the-top party. No matter where you are this New Year’s Eve—from New York City to...
View Slideshow

10 Spectacular Spirits from 2016

As a year, 2016 has not been for the faint of heart. From nuclear testing by North Korea to losing legends like David Bowie and Prince to a presidential election cycle that, well, let’s just say we...
View Slideshow

These Four Stunning Watches Are at the Forefront of Design and Technology

Exquisite pieces from Vacheron Constantin, Jaeger-LeCoultre, De Bethune, and MB&F promise to captivate the consummate watch collector.
View Slideshow

These Five Chefs Are Reinventing Caviar Service

Farmed caviar has come a long since wild caviar was banned for import into the United States 10 years ago, largely due to advances in research and science. Five elite chiefs from across the country...
View Slideshow
Previous Pause Next
1 of 6
From Around the Web...

What's new in Electronics

618 Stories Available | Advanced search
Leica’s Cool New Camera is a Red-Hot Work of Art
The Leica M-P Grip by Rolf Sachs is both form and function at their finest…
Read Article
10 of the Best Headphone Amps for Your Desktop
Any music-lover’s desktop is incomplete without a headphone amplifier…
View Slideshow
8 Gifts for the Music Lover
From vintage guitars to top-notch music-festival passes, we highlight eight offerings for your...
View Slideshow
Experience a Speaker that Packs the Same Punch as...
The 2,200-square-foot property will house some of the best sound equipment in the world…
Read Article
10 Wireless Bluetooth Over-Ear Headphones
Eliminate the inconvenience of wires without sacrificing sound…
View Slideshow
7 Wireless Earbuds that Make Apple AirPods Look Bo...
There’s no need to wrestle with tangled cords; these Bluetooth earbuds keep things tidy…
View Slideshow
Shinola Takes a Shine to Vinyl with the Runwell Tu...
The soon-to-be released record player debuts the Detroit-based brand’s new Audio line…
Read Article
Win these headphones
Upgrade Your Listening Experience
Sign up to play Robb Report’s #sharethewealth for a chance to win one of three Sennheiser wireless...
Read Article
10 Beautiful & Bizarre Audiophile Loudspeaker...
Stereotypical speakers look nothing like these high-priced monoliths of sound and beauty…
View Slideshow
Porsche Design’s 911 Soundbar Has Powerful Pipes
The sporty home sound system is made from the muffler and tailpipes of a Porsche 911 GT3…
Read Article
618 Stories Available | Advanced search