10 of the World’s Most Expensive Earbuds

Earbuds are portable, easy to use, and usually fairly inexpensive. But the market has begun to mature, yielding high-end products well suited for the discerning listener. The price might seem surprising considering their small size, but similar to fine jewelry, the value is found in exceptional craftsmanship, research, and quality materials. Many of the models in this lineup will approach (and in some cases even exceed) the quality of top-of-the-line over-ear headphones, which are traditionally known to produce greater fidelity and a better soundstage.