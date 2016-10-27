3 Leather-Goods Makers That Merge Old-World Techniques and Modern Design

The latest men’s bags are designed to meet every stow-and-go need.

Now is the time for a bag upgrade. Fall’s best new options boast the clear benefit of old-world tanning and manufacturing techniques—a lustrous patina that gets better with time. Our favorite options this season include playful patterned accessories from Moore & Giles (mooreandgiles.com) that were made in collaboration with menswear illustrator Richard Haines. Among the leather pieces in this limited-edition collection of five is an updated version of the brand’s popular Benedict weekender (top, $1,700). Designed in the States, this piece and others like it are meant to evoke nostalgia with their laser etchings of such figures as astronauts, rock stars, and cowboys. For a more minimalist look, Lotuff Leather (lotuffleather.com) offers vegetable-tanned, traditional leather goods that are handmade in New England. Founded by brothers Joe and Rick Lotuff in 2012, the brand has a collection of sturdy bags called Bridle that includes a sleek men’s duffel (middle, $1,730). Car aficionados may gravitate toward new accessories from Giorgio Armani (armani.com), which recently teamed up with Bugatti to produce a capsule collection of leather goods that includes smart pieces like a flap-pocket calfskin briefcase (bottom, $5,395). The series pays homage to the French marque’s signature style with elements like electric-blue suede linings and horseshoe-shaped pendants.