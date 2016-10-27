3 Leather-Goods Makers That Merge Old-World Techniques and Modern Design

  • Photography by Lisa Charles Watson; styling by Charles W. Bumgardner
    Fall’s best new options boast the clear benefit of old-world tanning and manufacturing techniques Photography by Lisa Charles Watson; styling by Charles W. Bumgardner
October 27, 2016

The latest men’s bags are designed to meet every stow-and-go need.

Now is the time for a bag upgrade. Fall’s best new options boast the clear benefit of old-world tanning and manufacturing techniques—a lustrous patina that gets better with time. Our favorite options this season include playful patterned accessories from Moore & Giles (mooreandgiles.com) that were made in collaboration with menswear illustrator Richard Haines. Among the leather pieces in this limited-edition collection of five is an updated version of the brand’s popular Benedict weekender (top, $1,700). Designed in the States, this piece and others like it are meant to evoke nostalgia with their laser etchings of such figures as astronauts, rock stars, and cowboys. For a more minimalist look, Lotuff Leather (lotuffleather.com) offers vegetable-tanned, traditional leather goods that are handmade in New England. Founded by brothers Joe and Rick Lotuff in 2012, the brand has a collection of sturdy bags called Bridle that includes a sleek men’s duffel (middle, $1,730). Car aficionados may gravitate toward new accessories from Giorgio Armani (armani.com), which recently teamed up with Bugatti to produce a capsule collection of leather goods that includes smart pieces like a flap-pocket calfskin briefcase (bottom, $5,395). The series pays homage to the French marque’s signature style with elements like electric-blue suede linings and horseshoe-shaped pendants. 

From Around the Web...

What's new in Fashion

1147 Stories Available | Advanced search
5 Must-Have Coats to Add to Your Collection This W...
From military-inspired to full-on weatherproof, these styles will keep you cozy all winter long…
View Slideshow
Photo by Paolo Barcucci
How Zegna Is Helping Preserve the History, Heritag...
The Zegna family and its Fondazione Zegna are dedicating humanitarian efforts to the motherland…
Read Article
8 Festive Sweaters That Prove Holiday Knitwear Doe...
From elegantly minimal to full-on festive, these eight sweaters will warm you up to the holidays…
View Slideshow
9 Chic Shearling Coats That Elevate This Season’s...
Veteran and fresh designers alike are embracing the winter’s must-have menswear piece…
View Slideshow
3 Stylish Sunglasses to Gift—Or Keep
Top brands are offering timeless eyewear designs this season—gift a pair to a fashionable friend or...
View Slideshow
3 Things To Consider Before Gifting Another Fragra...
The man behind the world’s most expensive perfume gives his two “scents” on gifting fragrances…
Read Article
Every Velvet Piece You Need for a Handsomely Versa...
The season’s most versatile fabric is also its most daring…
View Slideshow
Holiday Party Essentials from Barneys New York Men...
From an updated dinner jacket to a formal fragrance, an evening-wear expert shares his picks…
View Slideshow
4 High-End Online Menswear Stores for Cyber Monday
These e-commerce shops offer everything from formal attire to edgy accessories for men…
View Slideshow
5 Coveted New Fragrance Launches in Time for the H...
Notable new scents from leading perfumers are here just in time for holiday shopping…
View Slideshow
1147 Stories Available | Advanced search