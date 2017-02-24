3 Men’s Collections Taking Cues from Sexy Women’s Shoes

Since launching their inaugural men’s collections in quick succession in 2010 and 2011, Christian Louboutin and Jimmy Choo have inspired other brands known for their sexy women’s shoes to step into the menswear arena. One of the latest designers to join them is Paul Andrew, who, after launching his eponymous women’s line in 2013 to high acclaim, introduced his first men’s collection last fall. The ensuing collections from each of these designers have pushed the boundaries of men’s footwear, taking traditional styles like lace-ups and loafers and kicking them up a notch with design elements borrowed from their coveted women’s shoes. For spring, the three brands offer playful and inspired takes on your go-to styles.

Known for its iconic red-soled heels, Christian Louboutin approaches its men’s collection with the same sense of sex appeal. The formal designs continue to break the norms of traditionally demure men’s dress shoes, often featuring similar levels of embellishment as his women’s styles. This season, Louboutin has taken inspiration from military regalia, adorning smoking slippers with details reminiscent of martial ribbons and badges ($895). The collection also features cap-toed lace-ups in a hand-painted midnight-blue leather that provides a regal counterpoint to their flashy red soles ($945).

The men’s line from Jimmy Choo also takes cues from its sky-high stiletto designs by incorporating playful textures into classically masculine styles. For spring, the brand has reimagined the loafer and the derby in intricately woven suede ($750 and $795, respectively), lending a more casual air to the typically buttoned-up styles. Both designs also feature cheeky details, like a gunmetal penny slotted into the loafers or a scalloped leather sole to further soften the traditionally chunky derby.

With its second men’s collection, Paul Andrew has continued to introduce strong formal designs that expertly ride the line between being daring and going over the top. Dress shoes clad in thin strips of eel that mimic high-shine PVC is an edgy update to the classic patent-leather style ($995). Even the brand’s traditionally crafted brogues get an edgy update when done in a deep bottle-green leather ($795). (christianlouboutin.com; jimmychoo.com; paulandrew.com)