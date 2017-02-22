3 Must-Visit Bespoke Tailors in Paris

  • Francesco Smalto Haute Couture
    Francesco Smalto Haute Couture
  • Camps de Luca helped redefine Parisian menswear style throughout the late 20th century with its signature suits
    Camps de Luca helped redefine Parisian menswear style throughout the late 20th century with its signature suits
  • Camps de Luca
    Camps de Luca
  • Lorenzo and Massimo Cifonelli continue the legacy as the fourth-generation heirs
    Lorenzo and Massimo Cifonelli continue the legacy as the fourth-generation heirs
  • Francesco Smalto Haute Couture
  • Camps de Luca helped redefine Parisian menswear style throughout the late 20th century with its signature suits
  • Camps de Luca
  • Lorenzo and Massimo Cifonelli continue the legacy as the fourth-generation heirs
February 22, 2017

The City of Lights is a destination for lovers, gourmands, and—of course—the style savvy, but while there are numerous destinations for women’s haute couture, it is harder to locate uniquely Parisian high-caliber bespoke tailoring for men. To help you navigate your way through the sartorial city, we are spotlighting the three bespoke tailors you must visit the next time you are in Paris. Though each address represents a unique identity and style, you will discover that a common thread connects them all.

At 31 rue Marbeuf, the house of Cifonelli proudly stands as one of Paris’s coveted places for bespoke suits for those in-the-know. The address—not to be confused with Cifonelli’s rue de Faubourg Saint-Honoré flagship boutique—has been the company’s bespoke atelier since 1936, when, after taking over his father’s tailoring business, the Italian-born Arturo Cifonelli established the 8th-arrondissement shop. In the years following its debut, the Paris tailoring house and its iconic Italian-English style garnered a devoted following that included Cary Grant, Marcello Mastroianni, Fred Astaire, and a number of other A-listers. Today, cousins Lorenzo and Massimo Cifonelli continue the legacy as the fourth-generation heirs, growing the brand globally while actively preserving its signature style (featuring a distinguished forward-cut shoulder) and traditional techniques of tailoring. Every bespoke Cifonelli suit (from about $6,390) is handcrafted in-house by the atelier’s 40 tailors. And, clients can expect to meet with one of the Cifonellis for their consultation and fitting. (cifonelli.com)

In the 2nd arrondissement, another renowned bespoke house—this one with both Italian and Catalan roots—quietly serves up consistently polished sartorial style to its dedicated clientele. Officially cofounded in 1969 by experienced tailors Mario de Luca and Joseph Camps (ethnically Italian and Catalan, respectively), Camps de Luca helped redefine Parisian menswear style throughout the late 20th century with its signature suits. Distinctive features that have withstood the test of time include the hand-stitched inside teardrop pocket and the iconic Camps de Luca “fish-mouth” notch lapel, which features a deep, wide notch (much like Pac-Man’s mouth). Now, with the de Luca family’s second and third generation tailors at its helm, the house is still thriving thanks to its dedicatedly classic designs and exceptional sartorial methods. At its 16 rue de la Paix workshop, at least five tailors work on a single suit (priced from $6,920) for more than 60 hours before delivering it to the client. (campsdeluca.com)

Back in the 8th arrondissement, at 44 rue François (just a stone’s throw from Cifonelli’s workshop), the elegant bespoke atelier of Francesco Smalto Haute Couture just might be Paris’s best-kept secret. Though you might not recall the name, chances are you recognize the house’s signature red carnation on the lapel. After being established in the 1960s by the brand’s Italian namesake—a former head-cutter for Joseph Camps—the maison gained a loyal fan base that has included French stars Jean-Paul Belmondo and Charles Aznavour. While echoes of the late founder’s relationship with Camps can still be traced in the signature Smalto suit—take the teardrop inside pocket, for instance—Francesco’s unique method of craft-paper patternmaking has consistently set the brand apart from others. Though the company has grown over the decades to also offer a range of ready-to-wear men’s garments and accessories, its bespoke suits (from about $7,450) remain at its core and endure, in a sense, as a symbol of timeless Parisian style. (smalto.com)

From Around the Web...

What's new in Fashion

1168 Stories Available | Advanced search
The 3 and 6 Bar at Fortnum & Mason’s
Fortnum & Mason’s Gentleman’s Floor Opens 3 an...
The bar welcomes all who visit the third floor gentleman’s department at Fortnum & Mason’s...
Read Article
The Four Best Bomber Jackets for Spring
From demure to daring, the bomber jacket is here to stay. These are our favorite styles for spring…
View Slideshow
8 Colorful and Lightweight Sweaters for Spring
Give your spring wardrobe a bold injection with one of these playful sweaters…
View Slideshow
The new Hampton collection from leading leather maker Frank Clegg
Three Perfect Bags to load up for a Presidents’ Da...
If you are heading out for a winter weekend getaway, we can help you get packed….
Read Article
What makes a $20,000 Vicuña Coat Worth the Cost?
Before you scoff at Vicuña’s hefty price tag, learn why it is an investment-worthy piece…
Read Article
Moynat Unpacks Its Bags in Beverly Hills
The storied Parisian leather house opens first-ever Beverly Hills pop-up shop…
Read Article
These Four New Loafers Offer a Fresh Take on a Cla...
The classic and ever-popular shoe style gets an update with these four thoroughly modern designs…
View Slideshow
The Top Men’s Tailors That You Probably Didn’t Kno...
Tailoring is the strong suit of these young, must-know Manhattan shops…
Read Article
Mitchells CEO Shares the 5 Timeless Pieces that Ne...
From a classic navy suit to the perfect pair of khakis, these five pieces will never go out of...
View Slideshow
4 Under-the-Radar British Shoemakers Every Footwea...
Your next pair of handmade shoes is sure to be from one of these England-based brands…
Read Article
1168 Stories Available | Advanced search