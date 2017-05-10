3 Sleek Sneakers to Add to Your Collection

It’s been hard to resist the comfortable sneaker trend of the past few years, but not everyone can carry off the bold, colorful models that seem to attract all the attention. Fans of both sneaks and subtlety, take heed of the latest styles: They deliver a sleek, polished look and add just the right touch of casual spirit to a tailored ensemble. Middle: Santoni calfskin sneakers, $470 (santonishoes.com); left and right, respectively: Pierre Hardy Sliders, $575 (pierrehardy.com), and Track sneakers, $695 (at ssense.com).