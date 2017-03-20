3 Travel-Friendly Sport Coats Every Man Should Have in His Closet

  • Phoebe Neuman
March 20, 2017

Whether you constantly crisscross the globe on business trips or just jet off for the occasional getaway, a sport coat that you can rely on to arrive at your destination looking crisp and clean is a wardrobe essential. Sport coats and blazers in materials that resist wrinkles and stains have long been mainstays in collections of designers like Ermenegildo Zegna, L.B.M 1911, and Slowear Montedoro, and their travel-friendly options have expanded as the men who wear their designs have become more globally focused. This season, these designers have introduced a broad range of styles that will withstand a less-than-careful folding or being thrown into a carry-on—so no matter your style, now is the time to invest.

Wrinkle-resistant fabric first came on the market in the 1950s when synthetic materials like polyester began to be used to make a wider range of clothing. Cotton shirts that could withstand being tossed into a suitcase were invented shortly after, but it was not until the 1980s that the wrinkle- and stain-resistant materials were brought into the luxury market. Ermenegildo Zegna was one of the first tailoring brands to develop a high-performance and travel-friendly fabric—the house introduced its first ultra-lightweight and wrinkle-resistant wool suits in 1985. Its high-performance line now includes shirts, suits, and knitwear, and the brand has become revered for its expert use and development of these materials. For spring, update your go-to gray sport coat with the brand’s hopsack jacket ($2,495), which features a mix of pink, gray, and red tones that add subtle interest to the otherwise plain style.

Italian brand Slowear Montedoro is known for timeless jackets made from constructed fabric designed to stand the test of time (and a long-haul flight). This particular style ($825) is a travel-friendly take on one of spring’s biggest trends: neutral tailoring. Although this jacket may not be able to withstand a red-wine spill as effortlessly as Zegna’s high-performance styles, its chinolino fabrication (the same fabric used in the brand’s cult-favorite Incotex pants) ensures it is extremely durable.

For the ultimate pop of color, go for this canary-yellow sport coat from L.B.M 1911 (available for $795 at AK Rikks), one of Lubiam's family-owned and -operated brands known for its expertly deconstructed jackets. This cotton sport coat features a chunky tweed-like weave that ensures it will spring perfectly back into shape after being shoved into a suitcase or tossed onto a hotel-room chair. Although yellow can be an intimidating color to wear, the jacket’s rich mustard hue will pair as easily spring’s lighter color palate as it will with fall’s earth tones. (zegna.com, slowear.com, lubiam.it)

