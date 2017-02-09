4 Under-the-Radar British Shoemakers Every Footwear Fanatic Should Know

  • Grenson’s offerings range from bespoke dress shoes to casual boots
  • Each of the Goodyear-welted shoes begins from fine-grade calfskin leather and is transformed through 200 in-house stages of construction
February 9, 2017

When it comes to sophisticated footwear, the perfect formula is simple: design that has the modern man in mind, and construction that is steeped in tradition. It is no wonder then that some of the world’s top shoemakers can be found today in England—a country whose cordwainery history dates to the Middle Ages. To give credit where it’s due, we have rounded up four of the top high-end shoemakers based in Britain that every stylish fellow should follow.

In the county of Northamptonshire—where British cordwainery is believed to have originated—Grenson has been handcrafting elegant men’s shoes since 1866. Today, with designer creative director and owner Tim Little at the helm, Grenson’s offerings range from bespoke dress shoes to casual boots. Little has not watered down the brand’s shoemaking process, with each Goodyear-welted shoe taking up to eight weeks to handcraft. To pay homage to its 151 years of sophisticated footwear, the brand has re-created eight of its most significant styles in the exclusive limited-edition Archive Collection (from $715 to $895), with subtle contemporary updates that make them wearable today.

Nearby in Desborough, the owners of 131-year-old Joseph Cheaney & Sons pride themselves in their five generations of traditional footwear manufacturing. Each of the Goodyear-welted shoes begins from fine-grade calfskin leather and is transformed through 200 in-house stages of construction, from the initial stitch to the signature hand-burnished finish. Cheaney’s latest offering is the “1 of 1” customization program (about $870 per order). Clients choose from five base designs and add personal details using a broad menu of options that yields a total of 1.2 million permutations.

Pages

From Around the Web...

What's new in Fashion

1159 Stories Available | Advanced search
Four Fresh Totes to Carry into the New Season
Refresh your tired winter wardrobe by picking up one of these stylish and practical totes…
View Slideshow
A Fashion Expert Shares His Top 5 Pieces for Weath...
Mr Porter’s Sam Lobban shares his weatherproof essentials for surviving the rest of winter in style...
View Slideshow
Form Meets Function with These 5 Stylish Ski Essen...
From playful jackets to sleek goggles, hit the slopes in style with these downhill-ready pieces…
View Slideshow
These Four Brands Are Redefining Buttoned-Up Briti...
From relaxed suits to lightweight wing tips, these are the keys to mastering 2017’s laid-back style…
View Slideshow
Six Button-Down Shirts Every Man Needs in His Ward...
From classic white to rugged chambray, these six shirts should be a part of every man’s collection…
View Slideshow
The Must-Have Jacket of the Season Finds a Statesi...
With its relaxed shoulders, loose fit, and unlined elegance, this is the ultimate jacket for spring…
Read Article
New Made to Measure Program from Ermenegildo Zegna...
For a limited time the menswear marque’s latest collection is available for made-to-measure orders…
Read Article
Five Essential Monk Straps Shoes Worth Investing I...
From classic black to luxe suede, every man should have a pair of monk straps in his wardrobe…
View Slideshow
Andrea Bocelli Walks the Stefano Ricci Runway
The Florentine luxury goods house stages an elaborate evening of fashion and entertainment…
Read Article
The Well-Dressed Gentleman’s Style Guide to Travel...
Stylish accessories for travel, from what to pack to the jet-setter’s must-have timepiece…
View Slideshow
1159 Stories Available | Advanced search