5 Sophisticated Sunglass Designers to Help Refresh Your Spring Style

The spring season is a time for rejuvenation, and this year, it’s easier than ever to make a statement with updated eyewear, as brands from Los Angeles to Berlin are elevating sunglasses to the next level. Whether you like classic wayfarers or on-trend round-rimmed styles, the latest designs from these five seriously sophisticated sunglass brands are sure to help you have it made in the shade this season.

Jacques Marie Mage

The spectrum of inspiration is infinite for Jacques Marie Mage, a young Hollywood-based brand that is quietly making a mark in the luxury eyewear industry. Founded by French-born Los Angeles transplant Jerome Jacques Marie Mage, the company produces limited-edition collectible eyewear inspired by everything from Bob Dylan to the Belle Époque. The historically driven Circa Collection includes the pre-WWII-inspired Zephirin ($495 to $555) and the round-rimmed Stendhal ($525 to $575), which nods to the 19th-century French writer after whom it’s named. (jacquesmariemage.com)

Barton Perreira

Another must-know eyewear brand headquartered in Los Angeles is Barton Perreira, which launched 10 years ago after Patty Perreira and Bill Barton—both formerly of Oliver Peoples—merged forces to pursue a shared vision: fashion-forward, contemporary sunglasses in first-rate materials. Each style is handcrafted in Japan in small batches, including the company’s newest styles like the Coltrane ($470) and the Rango ($640). Next up on Barton Perreira’s ever-evolving agenda is a new sub-brand, Allied Metal Works, which specializes in innovative, screwless frames. (bartonperreira.com)

Mykita

Incorporating 3-D printing and other state-of-the-art advancements, the Berlin-based label Mykita offers eyewear that melds together artistry and innovation. With stores across the globe—including outposts in Tokyo, Paris, Vienna, and Manhattan—the 14-year-old brand’s line of handcrafted sunglasses, like the new Mylon Prodigy and Aphex shades (prices upon request), will add a bold, contemporary edge to any style. (mykita.com)

Krewe

If bold hues, mirrored lenses, and up-to-the-minute frame silhouettes are what you like to bring to the party, look no further than New Orleans–based Krewe, a young, envelope-pushing eyewear label. Founded in 2013 and inspired by the city’s cultural history and vibrant energy of Mardi Gras, the aptly named company—a “krewe” is an organization that puts on a Mardi Gras ball—is known for handmade designs like the new Jackson ($335) and Valence ($335) specs. (krewe.com)

Dita

With a dedicated focus on craftsmanship and technique, Dita brings a refreshingly refined take on sunglasses. Handmade in Japan from such high-grade materials as 18-karat gold, titanium, and fine zyl acetates, the 22-year-old brand’s eyewear has garnered celebrity fans in Brad Pitt, Jamie Foxx, and Lenny Kravitz. Must-have styles include the exclusive rose gold Mach Five sunglasses ($1,300). (dita.com)



