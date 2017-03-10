5 Sophisticated Sunglass Designers to Help Refresh Your Spring Style

  • Mykita
    Mykita
  • Jacques Marie Mage
    Jacques Marie Mage
  • Jacques Marie Mage
    Jacques Marie Mage
  • Barton Perreira
    Barton Perreira
  • Barton Perreira
    Barton Perreira
  • Mykita
    Mykita
  • Krewe
    Krewe
  • Krewe
    Krewe
  • Dita
    Dita
  • Dita
    Dita
  • Mykita
  • Jacques Marie Mage
  • Jacques Marie Mage
  • Barton Perreira
  • Barton Perreira
  • Mykita
  • Krewe
  • Krewe
  • Dita
  • Dita
March 10, 2017

The spring season is a time for rejuvenation, and this year, it’s easier than ever to make a statement with updated eyewear, as brands from Los Angeles to Berlin are elevating sunglasses to the next level. Whether you like classic wayfarers or on-trend round-rimmed styles, the latest designs from these five seriously sophisticated sunglass brands are sure to help you have it made in the shade this season.

Jacques Marie Mage

The spectrum of inspiration is infinite for Jacques Marie Mage, a young Hollywood-based brand that is quietly making a mark in the luxury eyewear industry. Founded by French-born Los Angeles transplant Jerome Jacques Marie Mage, the company produces limited-edition collectible eyewear inspired by everything from Bob Dylan to the Belle Époque. The historically driven Circa Collection includes the pre-WWII-inspired Zephirin ($495 to $555) and the round-rimmed Stendhal ($525 to $575), which nods to the 19th-century French writer after whom it’s named. (jacquesmariemage.com)

Barton Perreira

Another must-know eyewear brand headquartered in Los Angeles is Barton Perreira, which launched 10 years ago after Patty Perreira and Bill Barton—both formerly of Oliver Peoples—merged forces to pursue a shared vision: fashion-forward, contemporary sunglasses in first-rate materials. Each style is handcrafted in Japan in small batches, including the company’s newest styles like the Coltrane ($470) and the Rango ($640). Next up on Barton Perreira’s ever-evolving agenda is a new sub-brand, Allied Metal Works, which specializes in innovative, screwless frames. (bartonperreira.com)

Mykita

Incorporating 3-D printing and other state-of-the-art advancements, the Berlin-based label Mykita offers eyewear that melds together artistry and innovation. With stores across the globe—including outposts in Tokyo, Paris, Vienna, and Manhattan—the 14-year-old brand’s line of handcrafted sunglasses, like the new Mylon Prodigy and Aphex shades (prices upon request), will add a bold, contemporary edge to any style. (mykita.com)

Krewe

If bold hues, mirrored lenses, and up-to-the-minute frame silhouettes are what you like to bring to the party, look no further than New Orleans–based Krewe, a young, envelope-pushing eyewear label. Founded in 2013 and inspired by the city’s cultural history and vibrant energy of Mardi Gras, the aptly named company—a “krewe” is an organization that puts on a Mardi Gras ball—is known for handmade designs like the new Jackson ($335) and Valence ($335) specs. (krewe.com)

Dita

With a dedicated focus on craftsmanship and technique, Dita brings a refreshingly refined take on sunglasses. Handmade in Japan from such high-grade materials as 18-karat gold, titanium, and fine zyl acetates, the 22-year-old brand’s eyewear has garnered celebrity fans in Brad Pitt, Jamie Foxx, and Lenny Kravitz. Must-have styles include the exclusive rose gold Mach Five sunglasses ($1,300). (dita.com)


 

From Around the Web...

What's new in Fashion

1210 Stories Available | Advanced search
Upgrade Your Loungewear with These 5 Ultra-Luxurio...
Designers like Brunello Cucinelli and the Elder Statesman have taken the hoodie to luxe new heights…
View Slideshow
4 Bold and Colorful Takes on Your Go-To Shoes
Update your shoe collection for spring and summer with a vibrant pair in a classic style…
View Slideshow
Prada Made-to-Measure service
Prada’s Made-to-Measure Service Lets You Be the De...
Prada is going for bespoke with intimate VIP rooms and a luxurious attention to detail…
Read Article
Polo Ralph Lauren Cotton-Blend Twill Harrington Jacket, $185
Orlebar Brown Founder’s Packing Tips for Transitio...
Menswear expert Adam Brown’s strategy for packing clothes to carry you from the beach to the bar…
Read Article
These 4 Brands Allow You to Design Your Perfect Pa...
Brands big and small are making it easier than ever to find your perfect pair of glasses…
View Slideshow
Louis Vuitton small wallet ($750
Go Wild with Louis Vuitton’s Safari-Inspired Bags
Louis Vuitton taps Jake and Dinos Chapman to put a wild spin on its classic monogram bags…
Read Article
Second/Layer
Mr Porter’s Latest Capsule Collection Captures the...
Mr Porter’s biggest capsule collection to date is an ode to Californian summers…
Read Article
Vintage-Inspired Clothing and Accessories to Make...
Six designs from Gucci, Ben Sherman, Zenith, and more that prove what’s old is new again…
View Slideshow
5 Bold Prints to Add to Your Wardrobe This Season
Bold and playful prints you should be wearing from designers like Gucci, Valentino, and Thom Browne…
View Slideshow
Sid Mashburn Made-to-Measurement program recently launched online
Sid Mashburn Takes Made-to-Measure into the Digita...
With the new digital Made-to-Measurement program, Sid Mashburn brings bespoke to your fingertips…
Read Article
1210 Stories Available | Advanced search