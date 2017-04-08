Ben Sherman’s New Collection Gives Fans a Chance to Buy some of Its Iconic Designs

  • Ben Sherman pale-pink 1960s candy stripe shirt
    Ben Sherman pale-pink 1960s candy stripe shirt
  • Ben Sherman blue-and-red ’70s gingham style shirt
    Ben Sherman blue-and-red ’70s gingham style shirt
  • Ben Sherman's bold yellow-and-brown tartan design from the ’80s
    Ben Sherman's bold yellow-and-brown tartan design from the ’80s
  • Ben Sherman pale-pink 1960s candy stripe shirt
  • Ben Sherman blue-and-red ’70s gingham style shirt
  • Ben Sherman's bold yellow-and-brown tartan design from the ’80s
  • Phoebe Neuman
April 8, 2017

When they launched in 1963, Ben Sherman’s shirts were a radical departure from the norm as their colorful oxford fabrics and pastel-hued candy stripes were a significant break from the starched whites that most men wore. All of this color and pattern did not receive a positive reaction initially, but the shirts were quickly picked up by the British youth culture and became a staple in the mod wardrobe. Since then, Ben Sherman shirts—or the colorful, expressive designs that followed in the brand’s legacy—have become an integral part of the modern man’s wardrobe.

For its latest spring collection, the design team—led by creative director Mark Williams—has returned to its roots, opening the brand’s original shirt archives for the first time to release a capsule collection of reissued classic Ben Sherman styles. Each of the shirts captures the most iconic design from the 1960s, ’70s, and ’80s, featuring details like square hems, box pleats, and locker loops that the brand is known for popularizing. Put together with die-hard fans of the brand—and those who may have worn the shirts when they were issued the first time around—in mind, each also comes packaged as it would have been sold from the original Ben Sherman boutique in Brighton.

The limited-edition shirts (about $90, each)—including a pale-pink 1960s candy stripe, a blue-and-red ’70s gingham style, and a bold yellow-and-brown tartan design from the ’80s—are currently available in Ben Sherman boutiques around the world, or online at bensherman.co.uk.

 

From Around the Web...

What's new in Fashion

1210 Stories Available | Advanced search
Upgrade Your Loungewear with These 5 Ultra-Luxurio...
Designers like Brunello Cucinelli and the Elder Statesman have taken the hoodie to luxe new heights…
View Slideshow
4 Bold and Colorful Takes on Your Go-To Shoes
Update your shoe collection for spring and summer with a vibrant pair in a classic style…
View Slideshow
Prada Made-to-Measure service
Prada’s Made-to-Measure Service Lets You Be the De...
Prada is going for bespoke with intimate VIP rooms and a luxurious attention to detail…
Read Article
Polo Ralph Lauren Cotton-Blend Twill Harrington Jacket, $185
Orlebar Brown Founder’s Packing Tips for Transitio...
Menswear expert Adam Brown’s strategy for packing clothes to carry you from the beach to the bar…
Read Article
These 4 Brands Allow You to Design Your Perfect Pa...
Brands big and small are making it easier than ever to find your perfect pair of glasses…
View Slideshow
Louis Vuitton small wallet ($750
Go Wild with Louis Vuitton’s Safari-Inspired Bags
Louis Vuitton taps Jake and Dinos Chapman to put a wild spin on its classic monogram bags…
Read Article
Second/Layer
Mr Porter’s Latest Capsule Collection Captures the...
Mr Porter’s biggest capsule collection to date is an ode to Californian summers…
Read Article
Vintage-Inspired Clothing and Accessories to Make...
Six designs from Gucci, Ben Sherman, Zenith, and more that prove what’s old is new again…
View Slideshow
5 Bold Prints to Add to Your Wardrobe This Season
Bold and playful prints you should be wearing from designers like Gucci, Valentino, and Thom Browne…
View Slideshow
Sid Mashburn Made-to-Measurement program recently launched online
Sid Mashburn Takes Made-to-Measure into the Digita...
With the new digital Made-to-Measurement program, Sid Mashburn brings bespoke to your fingertips…
Read Article
1210 Stories Available | Advanced search