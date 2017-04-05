Berluti Gets a Dose of California Cool with its First-Ever Sunglass Collection

  • Oliver Peoples pour Berluti Conduit Street Aviators ($455)
    Oliver Peoples pour Berluti Conduit Street Aviators ($455)
  • Oliver Peoples pour Berluti Rue de Sèvres ($455)
    Oliver Peoples pour Berluti Rue de Sèvres ($455)
  • Oliver Peoples pour Berluti limited-edition Sheldrake Leather style ($590)
    Oliver Peoples pour Berluti limited-edition Sheldrake Leather style ($590)
  • Oliver Peoples pour Berluti Conduit Street Aviators ($455)
  • Oliver Peoples pour Berluti Rue de Sèvres ($455)
  • Oliver Peoples pour Berluti limited-edition Sheldrake Leather style ($590)
  • Phoebe Neuman
April 5, 2017

French heritage house Berluti is getting a dose of Golden State style with their latest collaboration, teaming up with cult-favorite Los Angeles–based eyewear label Oliver Peoples to produce the house’s first ever collection of sunglasses. Although geography and specialization separate the two brands, the Oliver Peoples pour Berluti collection puts both houses’ obsession with detail on full display, and each pair of frames is a fusion of the two brands’ DNA.

To translate iconic Berluti designs into eyewear, Oliver Peoples custom crafted the acetate featured on the temples of the Conduit Street Aviators ($455), and frames of the round Rue Marbeuf ($455) and the square Rue de Sèvres ($455) styles to exactly match the rich patina of five of the brand’s most popular leathers. The three styles—named for streets in London and Paris where Berluti’s boutiques are located—also feature a tiny patch of leather outlined in antiqued or brushed metal (gold or silver, depending upon the colorway) on an end-piece plaque inspired by its Un Jour bags.

The limited-edition Sheldrake Leather style ($590) offers Oliver People’s ultimate take on Berluti’s signature leather pieces. The frame’s classic keyhole bridge shape has been updated by a thinly layered leather front created using an exclusive new technique. The frames are available in rich black and brown leather.

The collection is available now in both Berluti and Oliver Peoples boutiques around the world, as well as online at Neiman Marcus. (berluti.com, oliverpeoples.com)

From Around the Web...

What's new in Fashion

1210 Stories Available | Advanced search
Upgrade Your Loungewear with These 5 Ultra-Luxurio...
Designers like Brunello Cucinelli and the Elder Statesman have taken the hoodie to luxe new heights…
View Slideshow
4 Bold and Colorful Takes on Your Go-To Shoes
Update your shoe collection for spring and summer with a vibrant pair in a classic style…
View Slideshow
Prada Made-to-Measure service
Prada’s Made-to-Measure Service Lets You Be the De...
Prada is going for bespoke with intimate VIP rooms and a luxurious attention to detail…
Read Article
Polo Ralph Lauren Cotton-Blend Twill Harrington Jacket, $185
Orlebar Brown Founder’s Packing Tips for Transitio...
Menswear expert Adam Brown’s strategy for packing clothes to carry you from the beach to the bar…
Read Article
These 4 Brands Allow You to Design Your Perfect Pa...
Brands big and small are making it easier than ever to find your perfect pair of glasses…
View Slideshow
Louis Vuitton small wallet ($750
Go Wild with Louis Vuitton’s Safari-Inspired Bags
Louis Vuitton taps Jake and Dinos Chapman to put a wild spin on its classic monogram bags…
Read Article
Second/Layer
Mr Porter’s Latest Capsule Collection Captures the...
Mr Porter’s biggest capsule collection to date is an ode to Californian summers…
Read Article
Vintage-Inspired Clothing and Accessories to Make...
Six designs from Gucci, Ben Sherman, Zenith, and more that prove what’s old is new again…
View Slideshow
5 Bold Prints to Add to Your Wardrobe This Season
Bold and playful prints you should be wearing from designers like Gucci, Valentino, and Thom Browne…
View Slideshow
Sid Mashburn Made-to-Measurement program recently launched online
Sid Mashburn Takes Made-to-Measure into the Digita...
With the new digital Made-to-Measurement program, Sid Mashburn brings bespoke to your fingertips…
Read Article
1210 Stories Available | Advanced search