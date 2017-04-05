Berluti Gets a Dose of California Cool with its First-Ever Sunglass Collection

French heritage house Berluti is getting a dose of Golden State style with their latest collaboration, teaming up with cult-favorite Los Angeles–based eyewear label Oliver Peoples to produce the house’s first ever collection of sunglasses. Although geography and specialization separate the two brands, the Oliver Peoples pour Berluti collection puts both houses’ obsession with detail on full display, and each pair of frames is a fusion of the two brands’ DNA.

To translate iconic Berluti designs into eyewear, Oliver Peoples custom crafted the acetate featured on the temples of the Conduit Street Aviators ($455), and frames of the round Rue Marbeuf ($455) and the square Rue de Sèvres ($455) styles to exactly match the rich patina of five of the brand’s most popular leathers. The three styles—named for streets in London and Paris where Berluti’s boutiques are located—also feature a tiny patch of leather outlined in antiqued or brushed metal (gold or silver, depending upon the colorway) on an end-piece plaque inspired by its Un Jour bags.

The limited-edition Sheldrake Leather style ($590) offers Oliver People’s ultimate take on Berluti’s signature leather pieces. The frame’s classic keyhole bridge shape has been updated by a thinly layered leather front created using an exclusive new technique. The frames are available in rich black and brown leather.

The collection is available now in both Berluti and Oliver Peoples boutiques around the world, as well as online at Neiman Marcus. (berluti.com, oliverpeoples.com)