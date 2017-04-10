Create Your Perfect Pair of Specs at this Historic Parisian Boutique

Parisian eyewear atelier Lafont—known for its handmade and artfully designed eyewear—is opening the doors of its first-ever atelier to let the City of Light’s denizens and visitors design custom glasses for sight and sun (starting at $550). Called L’Atelier Lafont, the made-to-order workshop is located inside the house’s original rue Vignon boutique—which Louis Lafont opened in 1923. The atelier allows clients to design custom pairs completely from scratch or take their favorite Lafont style and tweak it to create their perfect pair of glasses.

Clients begin by selecting their preferred style—options range from classic round, oval, and square to more avant-garde cat-eye and trapeze—and work with a craftsman to refine the shape and fit to suit their face perfectly. Once the shape is nailed down, clients can then choose materials from Lafont’s extensive range of stainless steel and acetate, as well as materials like a rich buffalo horn that are exclusive to the atelier. If none of these materials exactly match what a client is looking for, acetate can also be custom dyed and layered with thin fabrics to create a truly one-of-a-kind design. Once all of the selections have been made, one of Lafont’s master craftsmen will go through more than 100 steps to bring the design to life, and the pair will be delivered in four weeks.

Appointments to create a custom pair of glasses at Lafont’s L’Atelier can be made by inquiring at any Lafont boutique, or by calling +33.1.47.42.25.93. (lafont.com)