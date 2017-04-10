Create Your Perfect Pair of Specs at this Historic Parisian Boutique

  • L’Atelier Lafont allows clients to design custom frames
    L’Atelier Lafont allows clients to design custom frames
  • L’Atelier Lafont
    L’Atelier Lafont
  • L’Atelier Lafont
    L’Atelier Lafont
  • L’Atelier Lafont allows clients to design custom frames
  • L’Atelier Lafont
  • L’Atelier Lafont
  • Phoebe Neuman
April 10, 2017

Parisian eyewear atelier Lafont—known for its handmade and artfully designed eyewear—is opening the doors of its first-ever atelier to let the City of Light’s denizens and visitors design custom glasses for sight and sun (starting at $550). Called L’Atelier Lafont, the made-to-order workshop is located inside the house’s original rue Vignon boutique—which Louis Lafont opened in 1923. The atelier allows clients to design custom pairs completely from scratch or take their favorite Lafont style and tweak it to create their perfect pair of glasses.

Clients begin by selecting their preferred style—options range from classic round, oval, and square to more avant-garde cat-eye and trapeze—and work with a craftsman to refine the shape and fit to suit their face perfectly. Once the shape is nailed down, clients can then choose materials from Lafont’s extensive range of stainless steel and acetate, as well as materials like a rich buffalo horn that are exclusive to the atelier. If none of these materials exactly match what a client is looking for, acetate can also be custom dyed and layered with thin fabrics to create a truly one-of-a-kind design. Once all of the selections have been made, one of Lafont’s master craftsmen will go through more than 100 steps to bring the design to life, and the pair will be delivered in four weeks.

Appointments to create a custom pair of glasses at Lafont’s L’Atelier can be made by inquiring at any Lafont boutique, or by calling +33.1.47.42.25.93. (lafont.com)

From Around the Web...

What's new in Fashion

1210 Stories Available | Advanced search
Upgrade Your Loungewear with These 5 Ultra-Luxurio...
Designers like Brunello Cucinelli and the Elder Statesman have taken the hoodie to luxe new heights…
View Slideshow
4 Bold and Colorful Takes on Your Go-To Shoes
Update your shoe collection for spring and summer with a vibrant pair in a classic style…
View Slideshow
Prada Made-to-Measure service
Prada’s Made-to-Measure Service Lets You Be the De...
Prada is going for bespoke with intimate VIP rooms and a luxurious attention to detail…
Read Article
Polo Ralph Lauren Cotton-Blend Twill Harrington Jacket, $185
Orlebar Brown Founder’s Packing Tips for Transitio...
Menswear expert Adam Brown’s strategy for packing clothes to carry you from the beach to the bar…
Read Article
These 4 Brands Allow You to Design Your Perfect Pa...
Brands big and small are making it easier than ever to find your perfect pair of glasses…
View Slideshow
Louis Vuitton small wallet ($750
Go Wild with Louis Vuitton’s Safari-Inspired Bags
Louis Vuitton taps Jake and Dinos Chapman to put a wild spin on its classic monogram bags…
Read Article
Second/Layer
Mr Porter’s Latest Capsule Collection Captures the...
Mr Porter’s biggest capsule collection to date is an ode to Californian summers…
Read Article
Vintage-Inspired Clothing and Accessories to Make...
Six designs from Gucci, Ben Sherman, Zenith, and more that prove what’s old is new again…
View Slideshow
5 Bold Prints to Add to Your Wardrobe This Season
Bold and playful prints you should be wearing from designers like Gucci, Valentino, and Thom Browne…
View Slideshow
Sid Mashburn Made-to-Measurement program recently launched online
Sid Mashburn Takes Made-to-Measure into the Digita...
With the new digital Made-to-Measurement program, Sid Mashburn brings bespoke to your fingertips…
Read Article
1210 Stories Available | Advanced search