Drake’s New Line of Suits Celebrates the Brand’s 40th Anniversary

  • Drake’s menswear
    Drake’s menswear
  • Drake’s menswear
    Drake’s menswear
  • Drake’s menswear
    Drake’s menswear
  • Drake’s menswear
    Drake’s menswear
  • Drake’s menswear
  • Drake’s menswear
  • Drake’s menswear
  • Drake’s menswear
  • Phoebe Neuman
March 1, 2017

British haberdashery Drake’s is celebrating its 40th anniversary year by stepping out of its comfort zone and making a foray into suiting. Founded by Michael Drake in 1977, the brand has long been known for its exquisitely made silk ties, pocket squares, and scarves, and has slowly expanded beyond accessories after current creative director Michael Hill took over in 2010. The new lightweight suits featured in the brand’s spring collection (jackets start at $1,295, and trousers start at $305) are meant to mark the completion of the Drake’s wardrobe, and to embody a modern, relaxed approach to traditional British tailoring.

Although the collection is a bold step forward for the brand, it is also a measured nod to its heritage. To complement the casual linen and seersucker suits, Hill dove into Drake’s archives to reimagine some of the brand’s very first prints for the modern man. The resulting ties, scarves, and pocket squares (starting at $70) feature rich earth tones and are adorned with tigers, hunting dogs, and birds. The collection also features hand-painted versions of the brand’s signature textured grenadine ties ($185), some of which are woven from high-twist silk yarn on wooden looms and then hand-painted with polka dots, resulting in a relaxed style that pairs perfectly with the collection’s laidback suits.

Other standout items from the anniversary collection—which is available now online, in Drake’s London boutiques, and at its New York City pop-up shop—include a suede bomber jacket in a rich ochre ($965), lightweight linen overshirts and work jackets ($215), and classic suede chukka boots ($528). (drakes.com)  

From Around the Web...

What's new in Fashion

1210 Stories Available | Advanced search
Upgrade Your Loungewear with These 5 Ultra-Luxurio...
Designers like Brunello Cucinelli and the Elder Statesman have taken the hoodie to luxe new heights…
View Slideshow
4 Bold and Colorful Takes on Your Go-To Shoes
Update your shoe collection for spring and summer with a vibrant pair in a classic style…
View Slideshow
Prada Made-to-Measure service
Prada’s Made-to-Measure Service Lets You Be the De...
Prada is going for bespoke with intimate VIP rooms and a luxurious attention to detail…
Read Article
Polo Ralph Lauren Cotton-Blend Twill Harrington Jacket, $185
Orlebar Brown Founder’s Packing Tips for Transitio...
Menswear expert Adam Brown’s strategy for packing clothes to carry you from the beach to the bar…
Read Article
These 4 Brands Allow You to Design Your Perfect Pa...
Brands big and small are making it easier than ever to find your perfect pair of glasses…
View Slideshow
Louis Vuitton small wallet ($750
Go Wild with Louis Vuitton’s Safari-Inspired Bags
Louis Vuitton taps Jake and Dinos Chapman to put a wild spin on its classic monogram bags…
Read Article
Second/Layer
Mr Porter’s Latest Capsule Collection Captures the...
Mr Porter’s biggest capsule collection to date is an ode to Californian summers…
Read Article
Vintage-Inspired Clothing and Accessories to Make...
Six designs from Gucci, Ben Sherman, Zenith, and more that prove what’s old is new again…
View Slideshow
5 Bold Prints to Add to Your Wardrobe This Season
Bold and playful prints you should be wearing from designers like Gucci, Valentino, and Thom Browne…
View Slideshow
Sid Mashburn Made-to-Measurement program recently launched online
Sid Mashburn Takes Made-to-Measure into the Digita...
With the new digital Made-to-Measurement program, Sid Mashburn brings bespoke to your fingertips…
Read Article
1210 Stories Available | Advanced search