Ermenegildo Zegna’s Latest Collection Is Designed with the Jet-Setter in Mind

After wading into the “see now, buy now” concept by making a limited number of looks from its fall collection available to be tailor-made for select clients, Ermenegildo Zegna—under new creative director Alessandro Sartori—has broken with the traditional fashion calendar once again by debuting a capsule collection that focuses on seasonless, lightweight wardrobe staples. Dubbed the Second Skin Capsule Collection, the line features a full wardrobe of essentials—from shoes to shirts, blazers, and casual jackets—designed with the man on the go in mind.

Each piece in the thoroughly cohesive capsule collection was designed to make packing a carry-on—whether you are jet-setting off on a weekend getaway or headed out on a business trip—a breeze. To do this, Sartori built the collection around two lightweight bomber jackets—one in super-soft nubuck leather ($5,995) and the other in a rich navy wool-silk blend ($1,995)—that work double duty in the wardrobe. Their relaxed fit makes them easy to slip on over a casual outfit, but their luxurious materials elevate the styles so that they can also work to dress down a pressed shirt ($375) and sharply tailored trousers to strike just the right smart-casual balance. Other stand-out items from the capsule collection include some of the season’s biggest trends, like a lightweight knitted polo ($545) in rich lapis lazuli blue wool, and perennial favorites like penny loafer–style Asola moccasins ($695). (zegna.com)