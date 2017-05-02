Ermenegildo Zegna’s Latest Collection Is Designed with the Jet-Setter in Mind

  • Ermenegildo Zegna Second Skin Capsule Collection
    Ermenegildo Zegna Second Skin Capsule Collection
  • Ermenegildo Zegna Second Skin Capsule Collection
    Ermenegildo Zegna Second Skin Capsule Collection
  • Ermenegildo Zegna Second Skin Capsule Collection
  • Ermenegildo Zegna Second Skin Capsule Collection
  • Phoebe Neuman
May 2, 2017

 

After wading into the “see now, buy now” concept by making a limited number of looks from its fall collection available to be tailor-made for select clients, Ermenegildo Zegna—under new creative director Alessandro Sartori—has broken with the traditional fashion calendar once again by debuting a capsule collection that focuses on seasonless, lightweight wardrobe staples. Dubbed the Second Skin Capsule Collection, the line features a full wardrobe of essentials—from shoes to shirts, blazers, and casual jackets—designed with the man on the go in mind.

Each piece in the thoroughly cohesive capsule collection was designed to make packing a carry-on—whether you are jet-setting off on a weekend getaway or headed out on a business trip—a breeze. To do this, Sartori built the collection around two lightweight bomber jackets—one in super-soft nubuck leather ($5,995) and the other in a rich navy wool-silk blend ($1,995)—that work double duty in the wardrobe. Their relaxed fit makes them easy to slip on over a casual outfit, but their luxurious materials elevate the styles so that they can also work to dress down a pressed shirt ($375) and sharply tailored trousers to strike just the right smart-casual balance. Other stand-out items from the capsule collection include some of the season’s biggest trends, like a lightweight knitted polo ($545) in rich lapis lazuli blue wool, and perennial favorites like penny loafer–style Asola moccasins ($695). (zegna.com)

From Around the Web...

What's new in Fashion

1214 Stories Available | Advanced search
Ermenegildo Zegna Second Skin Capsule Collection
Ermenegildo Zegna’s Latest Collection Is Designed...
The brand’s Second Skin Capsule Collection strikes just the right balance of smart and casual…
Read Article
Tumi X Orlebar Brown Collection
Take these Slim Aarons Inspired Beach Bags on Your...
Upgrade your beach bag with a style from Tumi and Orlebar Brown’s first-ever collaboration…
Read Article
Sid Mashburn Slip-On Espadrille in Suede
Menswear Expert Sid Mashburn Shares His 6 Spring a...
From an inky suit to a comfy pair of espadrilles, Sid Mashburn’s essentials do wardrobe double duty…
View Slideshow
Upgrade Your Loungewear with These 5 Ultra-Luxurio...
Designers like Brunello Cucinelli and the Elder Statesman have taken the hoodie to luxe new heights…
View Slideshow
4 Bold and Colorful Takes on Your Go-To Shoes
Update your shoe collection for spring and summer with a vibrant pair in a classic style…
View Slideshow
Prada Made-to-Measure service
Prada’s Made-to-Measure Service Lets You Be the De...
Prada is going for bespoke with intimate VIP rooms and a luxurious attention to detail…
Read Article
Polo Ralph Lauren Cotton-Blend Twill Harrington Jacket, $185
Orlebar Brown Founder’s Packing Tips for Transitio...
Menswear expert Adam Brown’s strategy for packing clothes to carry you from the beach to the bar…
Read Article
These 4 Brands Allow You to Design Your Perfect Pa...
Brands big and small are making it easier than ever to find your perfect pair of glasses…
View Slideshow
Louis Vuitton small wallet ($750
Go Wild with Louis Vuitton’s Safari-Inspired Bags
Louis Vuitton taps Jake and Dinos Chapman to put a wild spin on its classic monogram bags…
Read Article
Second/Layer
Mr Porter’s Latest Capsule Collection Captures the...
Mr Porter’s biggest capsule collection to date is an ode to Californian summers…
Read Article
1214 Stories Available | Advanced search