This Fashion-Forward Brand is Revolutionizing What You Wear on the Links

  • Phoebe Neuman
March 27, 2017

Besides making sure what you are wearing adheres to your club’s dress code, what you sport to play a round of golf often receives little thought, and traditional golf gear designs have remained relatively unchanged for the past decade. This neglected area of your wardrobe is what Alex Holderness and John Bourne hoped to tap into when they founded their namesake brand of golf shirts, Holderness & Bourne, back in 2015.

The two met as graduate students at Yale, bonding over their shared love of golf—and mutual dissatisfaction with what they were wearing while out on the course. Realizing that there was a hole in the golf-apparel market, the two set out to design shirts for the modern, sartorially inclined golfer. The resulting collection takes a tailored approach to the classic golf shirt, offering polos and vests that feature slimmer cuts than more traditional styles. The two also aimed to keep the design of their shirts understated, choosing to forgo visible branding to allow their refined patterns and premium materials to speak for themselves. 

This season, Holderness & Bourne’s collection features an array of shirts in both traditional cotton blends and moisture-wicking fabrics, and all of the brand’s shirts incorporate stretch fibers to ensure the most comfortable fit and best athletic performance. Both the Maxwell ($88) and Herron ($98) styles from the latest line are failsafe alternatives to your tired golf shirts. The cheery, tonal blue-striped versions of either style will look right at home both on a course and at the club for post-round drinks. (holdernessandbourne.com)

