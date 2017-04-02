Five Retro Accessories to Make Your Wardrobe Feel Like New

  • Photography by Lisa Charles Watson, styling by Charles W. Bumgardner
    April 2, 2017

    A few of our favorite of-the-moment accessories will fill you with nostalgia for days gone by.

    Gucci Neo-vintage GG Supreme coated-canvas duffel with leather trim and yellow leather handle, $1,980 (gucci.com); John Lobb Lopez leather loafers, $1,300 (johnlobb.com); Tom Ford N.4 rose-gold sunglasses, $690 (tomford.com); Breguet Type XXI 3871 self-winding flyback chronograph with steel case and leather strap, $13,900 (646.692.6469, breguet.com); Persol tortoise-colored acetate sunglasses, $320 (at sunglasshut.com).  
     

