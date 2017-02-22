Fortnum & Mason’s Gentleman’s Floor Opens 3 and 6 Bar

Already a must-visit destination for expertly curated men’s products and grooming services, Fortnum & Mason’s Gentleman’s Floor is now set to welcome the 3 and 6 Bar—an intimate and stylish spot in which guests can enjoy exceptional food and a memorable cocktail menu.

Taking its name from the cost in old money, per head, of having Fortnum’s deliver a cocktail party in your home—and situated in the same third-floor location where customers once placed such requests—the 3 and 6 Bar combines the iconic Piccadilly store’s signature style with a relaxed and refined home-from-home atmosphere.

Following the last year’s opening of the Barber, the in-store grooming destination for men, the unveiling of 3 and 6 Bar will cement Fortnum’s third floor as a one-stop haven for grooming, shopping, and socializing.

The food menu is a tight edit of light bites perfect for everything from business meetings to pre-theatre sit-downs and includes British favorites such as steak tartar, potted rabbit, deviled kidneys on toast, and Fortnum’s favorite Welsh rarebit. Sweets are also on offer, from raspberry trifle to treacle tart. On the drinks menu, fine wines and ports sit beside a cocktail menu filled with timeless classics such as the Manhattan, the vodka martini, and the Tom Collins—and 3 and 6 Bar is also the perfect place to enjoy a cup of Fortnum & Mason’s world-renowned tea as well. The 3 and 6 Bar at Fortnum & Mason Piccadilly is open daily. (fortnumandmason.com)

