Glenfiddich Dresses the Modern Whisky Drinker

  • Phoebe Neuman
October 5, 2016

The highly acclaimed distillery Glenfiddich has teamed up with street-style star Josh Peskowitz to create its first-ever menswear line, Glenfiddich Wardrobe XXI. The fashion director turned entrepreneur tapped Feit, E. Tautz, Camoshita United Arrows, and Hamilton to create pieces informed by the traditions of Scotch whisky making. The resulting four-piece capsule collection nods to the heritage of Glenfiddich 21 Year Old Reserva Rum Cask Finish with its focus on handcrafted details and traditional Scottish materials.

Peskowitz worked with each brand in order to embody both the traditions and the rule-breaking spirit of this Glenfiddich bottling in a head-to-toe look that exudes a modern approach to luxury. At the center of the capsule collection is the “easy suit” designed by Japanese brand Camoshita United Arrows ($1,800). The blue suit’s relaxed cut and drawstring trousers pair perfectly with the unstructured overcoat designed by London-based tailor E. Tautz ($2,025). The long, loose line of the coat reimagines classic Scottish tweed in the same way that Hamilton’s crisp cashmere popover ($450) reinvents the classic white shirt. Laid-back details such as the shirt’s garment-band collar and button-down side seams pair just as well with Camoshita’s design as they do with a sharply tailored suit. Handcrafted Chelsea boots from Feit ground the collection, invoking the rugged Scottish Highlands with their thick lug soles and warm brown suede uppers ($740).

The Glenfiddich Wardobe XXI is currently available in Peskowitz’s Los Angeles store, Magasin, as well as New York City’s Gentry. The capsule collection will also be available in Dallas, Chicago, and Miami by mid-November. In a cheeky nod to the Glenfiddich bottling, retailers will only receive 21 pieces of each design, and the wardrobe will be stocked alongside bar carts, so that lucky shoppers can taste the whisky that inspired the collection. (glenfiddich.com)

 

