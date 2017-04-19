Go Wild with Louis Vuitton’s Safari-Inspired Bags

French marque Louis Vuitton has long been known for spicing up its classic, LV-monogrammed bags with splashy graphics from some high-profile—and often controversial—contemporary artists. This season is no different, both with the debut of the house’s collaboration with Jeff Koons—who repurposed classic works of Renaissance art as graphic prints for the Louis Vuitton’s women’s bags—and with the commission of Jake and Dinos Chapman to ornament the bags of its Africa-inspired spring menswear collection with surrealist takes on the animals that call the continent home.

The collection marks the second collaboration with the house for the British brothers—who are best known for their subversive, often unsettling works of art. This range of bags puts their signature style on full display, emblazoning the brand’s iconic LV-monogrammed styles with depictions of lions, giraffes, and elephants that focuses on the creatures’ fierce instincts and wild natures. The bags—which range from sleek steamer backpacks ($3,400) and totes ($2,210) to weekender-size duffels ($2,310) and small wallets ($750)—also feature a departure from the classic Louis Vuitton tan-and-brown monogram. Instead, the print is cast in blue and white, which both heightens the brothers’ otherworldly take on Africa’s best-known animals, and allows each of the stand-out styles to pair seamlessly with the collection’s safari-inspired neutral colors.

The collection—which is best styled with pared-back outfits to let the standout bags take center stage—is currently available online at louisvuitton.com, and in Louis Vuitton boutiques worldwide.