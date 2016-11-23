Gucci’s New DIY Service Lets You be the Designer

This week, fashion powerhouse Gucci brings the second phase of their DIY (Do It Yourself) service stateside. The program, which launched during men’s fashion week in Milan earlier this year, comes in response to the immensely popular customization program for the house’s iconic Dionysus bag. This time around, Gucci has expanded the range of customizable products to include tailored menswear, shoes, and casual unisex jackets for personalization with bespoke tailoring, embroidery, and patches.

The program, which is now available in the brand’s Beverly Hills and Manhattan flagship stores, was envisioned by creative director Alessandro Michele as a way for Gucci’s many devotees to put a personal stamp on his designs. Through monograms, patterned linings, and patches that encompass many of Gucci’s iconic motifs (like the bee, heart, and tiger shown here), customers can interpret Michele’s creative vision in a way that is uniquely their own. Those with a more demure sense of style can downsize the embellishments, adding them to the cuffs and collars of shirts or the pockets of knitwear, while those with a bolder aesthetic can scale them up to tattoo-like pieces that cover the backs of outerwear or the tops of shoes.

Through expanding the DIY service into menswear, Gucci not only hopes to champion self-expression, but also to renew its commitment to tailoring. In addition to adding monograms and bold embroidered motifs, customers can select the fabric and buttons of various silhouettes of jackets, blazers, and tuxedos to create a piece that perfectly fits both their body and their style. After choosing the silhouette and fabric of their suit, clients can pick from a host of vibrantly patterned silk linings to add another subtle flash of personality to their creation.

The DIY service, which will also become available in the brand’s Chicago flagship store by early 2017, is priced from $695 for customized Ace Sneakers, $4,030 to $8,500 for DIY suiting, and up to $30,000 for personalized men’s dress shoes. (gucci.com)