Hermès Block Party Brings High Fashion to Downtown Los Angeles

March 10, 2017

Parisian fashion house Hermès channeled a decidedly younger, coastal California aesthetic at last night’s Dwntwn Men Runway Show, where it debuted fresh, colorful designs from its 2017 spring and summer collections. The outdoor event occupied a full city block in downtown Los Angeles, and included large-scale works by graphic artist Anthony Burrill, hip Airstream food trucks, vibrant art installations, interactive fabric displays, a vinyl record library, and live music. Beverly Hills was the site of Hermès’s first U.S. outpost in 1972, and its choice to hold the event in Los Angeles was, in effect, a nod to the city’s growing relevance and purchasing power within the fashion market. Veronique Nichanian, Hermès Men’s artistic director, highlighted relaxed yet vibrant pieces: Funky tie-dyed button-ups and ocean blue polo shirts were paired with above-the-knee shorts and strappy beach-ready sandals. These ensembles were exhibited alongside contemporary argyle-inspired sweaters; tawny leather jackets; and crisp, lightweight overcoats. Sunny, eye-catching pops of yellow seemed a ubiquitous inclusion on both clothing and accessories. Dita Von Teese, Bobby Flay, and Adam Levine were among the night’s notable VIPs. (hermes.com)

