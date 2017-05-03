The Legendary Italian Firearm Maker Takes Aim at Your Spring Wardrobe

May 3, 2017

Beretta (berettausa.com), a family-owned Italian business that has been producing firearms and aristocratic hunting garb for nearly 500 years, has updated its classic outerwear for spring. Under the direction of creative director and head designer Fabio Del Bianco (Moncler’s former head of menswear design, who joined Beretta in December 2015), new performance pieces include this $775 Pine Field jacket, which features a waterproof membrane that has been bonded with a flannel lining for added softness. Equipped with an emergency hood, laser cuts for breathability, and other accessories and functionalities, the jacket is designed to fit both avid outdoorsmen and those who are content to navigate the urban jungle.

