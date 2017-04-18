Mr Porter’s Latest Capsule Collection Captures the Golden State of Mind

Capturing the laid-back sensibility of the California coast through clothing has long been a preoccupation for designers, and online menswear destination Mr Porter is the latest to bring a vision of the Golden State to life with its new Made in California capsule collection. The British retailer tapped 12 brands—from established favorites like Elder Statesman and John Elliott, to up-and-coming designers like rocker favorite Amiri—to design more than 140 exclusive pieces inspired by California living. The resulting collection of breezy separates and beach-ready casualwear is not only the largest that Mr Porter has ever put together, but it is also the first inspired by a specific location.

“California is extremely important to us, both commercially and on an inspirational level,” explains Mr Porter’s buying manager, Sam Lobban. “California in itself feels like a broader trend right now—not just with fashion, but with lifestyle as a whole.” Each of the 12 designers incorporated this muse in both subtle and—as evidenced by Amiri’s palm-tree-emblazoned made-to-order leather jacket ($14,900)—decidedly flashy ways. Other standout pieces from the collection include a fluid pastel-pink bomber jacket from John Elliott ($400), similarly hued sweater and trousers from Simon Miller ($575 and $405, respectively), a 1970s-style suit from family-owned Los Angeles brand Second/Layer (jacket, $780, trousers, $385), and vintage-style varsity jackets from San Francisco–based Golden Bear (from $365 to $640).

Despite incorporating pieces from a dozen wildly different designers, the Made in California collection—which is available today—brings a cohesive vision of laid-back Californian summers to life, artfully interpreting the state’s relaxed attitude and sun-drenched vistas. (mrporter.com)