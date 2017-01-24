The Must-Have Jacket of the Season Finds a Stateside Home

  • Boglioli K jacket
  • Photo by Stefano Pasqualent
    Boglioli store in New York City Photo by Stefano Pasqualent
  • Photo by Stefano Pasqualent
January 24, 2017

Tom Kalenderian, an executive vice president for Barneys New York, first saw the Boglioli K jacket (boglioli.it) in Italy, and his company was among the first to bring it to the States more than a decade ago. “Nothing epitomizes casual chic more,” he says. At first glance, the distinctive unlined piece seems loose fitting, but it is actually finely tailored and made in uniquely finished and treated fabrics that give it its shape. “The result,” says the exec, “is a jacket as comfortable as your favorite cashmere sweater yet formal enough to satisfy the most discerning dandy for a special occasion.”

Now Boglioli is offering the K jacket, along with a full assortment of tailored clothing, at its first U.S. store, which opened on New York City’s stylish Bond Street last summer. Starting at $995, the K comes in a range of treated materials, including cashmere, lightweight wool, and cotton, and Boglioli’s off-the-rack and made-to-measure suits offer the same effortless, unstructured elegance. Everything but the dress shirts comes from the company’s workshops in the sleepy Italian town of Gambara.
 

