Orlebar Brown Founder’s Packing Tips for Transitioning from the Beach to the Bar

Relaxing weekends away that consist of days spent on the beach or by the pool and evenings out enjoying restaurants and bars is one of the most enticing parts of spring and summer. And while your itinerary may be leisurely, getting prepped for your getaway is often a bit of a scramble, especially when it comes to packing for everything that you have planned. With this in mind, we tapped Adam Brown, founder of Orlebar Brown—cult-favorite swimwear brand known for its impeccably tailored swim shorts—to share his strategy for putting together a carry-on full of pieces that will transition easily from the beach to the street, and then on to dinner and drinks.

What is your philosophy on packing?

I loathe carrying a lot, so I always want things that I can wear that are great for the journey, but also can be worn during the day and dressed up with a jacket. I hate the idea of creating a look around dressing up. Instead I like clothes that can all work together. To do this, I tend to pack by color stories. Navy blue is my predominant color, and I tend wear various shades like an inky navy or a brighter, French navy. You can actually look quite colorful by just wearing navy blues.

What is always in your bag when you are headed on a spring or summer weekend away?

A well-cut T-shirt is great for traveling, and I always have two or three T-shirts in my carry-on luggage, particularly in denim or navy. They are something you can wear day to night, sun lounging to sundown. Things [in] toweling are fantastic for travel. I take a toweling sweatshirt, so I can feel cozy and warm on the flight, but also super cool on the beach or when you arrive somewhere. I always also have shorts, and I really only need one pair—either [Orlebar Brown’s] Setter shorts or a pair of Bulldog shorts in the mid-length—because I know I can wear them by the pool or the beach and into town.

Orlebar Brown shorts are known for being some of the smartest-looking swim shorts on the market. How do you style them when you are not lounging by the beach or at the pool?

I always [pair them with] a Harrington-style jacket worn over a T-shirt—they can really smarten up a pair of shorts. I don’t wear linen blazers or anything like that, because I love how you can hang [a Harrington jacket] up when you arrive, and the next morning all of the creases have fallen out. Plus, you can style it with a pair of trousers and loafers and you are ready to go have dinner. I also dress up shorts with smarter shirts, [Orlebar Brown’s] toweling polos, or a lightweight linen fisherman-style shirt—which I think looks super chic, very easy, and very comfortable.

What shoes and accessories do you always take with you?

I take our Larson slip-ons, which are super lightweight and waterproof—perfect for wearing on the back of a boat. For something dressier, I always have my Bottega Veneta loafers, and I wear them a lot with our shorts. I also always have my very old, beaten-up Tom Ford Panama hat that I take for protection from the sun.