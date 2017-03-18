P. Johnson’s new Causal Suits are Perfect for Spring

March 18, 2017

Since launching P. Johnson in Sydney in 2008, bespoke tailor Patrick Johnson has made a name for himself with his breezy, modern approach to ultra-luxurious suiting. The brand’s latest collection—named for its workshop in Tuscany, Sartoria Carrara—is no different, injecting both its formal and more relaxed cuts with a laid-back attitude.

The collection features a wide range of suiting styles (two-piece suits start at $1,650), including classic black tuxedos, double-breasted blazers, and casual linen pieces all made in the lightest, most luxurious fabrics that the tailor has yet to offer. The suits all feature P. Johnson’s signature relaxed styling—expertly balancing sharply tailored lines with effortless touches like comfortable sweaters draped over the shoulders. While cardigans (starting from $295), polos and pullover sweaters (starting from $195) can all be bought off the rack, each suit in the collection is custom made to best capture the client’s sense of style and sartorial needs.

After booking an appointment in one of P. Johnson’s showrooms around the globe—he currently has four showrooms in Australia, as well as outposts in both London and Manhattan’s Soho neighborhoods—or at one of his upcoming New York and Dallas trunk shows, clients can view the collection and be measured for a bespoke version of their favorite style. The client’s selections are then sent off to Sartoria Carrara, where the suit is hand crafted by P. Johnson’s team of 40 tailors. After six weeks the custom piece will be available for a second fitting where final adjustments are made. The completed suit is then delivered a week later. (pjt.com

