Prada’s Made-to-Measure Service Lets You Be the Designer

  • Phoebe Neuman
April 24, 2017

Known for its quirky spin on classic menswear silhouettes, Prada has introduced a refreshed version of its Made-to-Measure program this season. Since launching more than a decade ago, the service has allowed the brand’s die-hard fans to tailor the latest trends to suit them perfectly—creating suits and shirts that feature the house’s meticulous attention to detail as well as a nod to the most-of-the-moment styles. More than 50 of the brand’s boutiques worldwide offer the Made-to-Measure service, each outfitted with a luxuriously appointed VIP room where clients are taken through each step of the process in a private, intimate setting.

After making an appointment, a specially trained member of Prada’s staff will take each client’s measurements and assist him in choosing from the hundreds of fits, fabrics, and finishing details to create a custom shirt (from $640), suit, or coat (from $3,500, respectively). Standout options include coats made of stunningly soft vicuña; shirts available in new, spring-ready prints as well as designs pulled from Prada’s archive; and suits in all-new chicly fitted silhouettes. Shirts can be further personalized with monograms (which are available in four different colors) and added chest pockets.

After the client settles on a final style, the piece is brought to life via hundreds of steps, and then completed by Prada’s expert tailors. Shirts are delivered in four weeks, and suits and coats are delivered in five. (prada.com)

