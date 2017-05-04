Replace Your Standard Navy Suit with One of These Three Fresh Blue Styles
May 4, 2017
A perennial favorite in menswear, blue is showing up in au courant shades that are fresh and bright and promise to deliver a pop of personality to your spring wardrobe. Left to right: Berluti linen shirt jacket, $2,960, T-shirt with leather pocket, $490, and denim pants, $530 (berluti.com); Boglioli wool-twill double-breasted overcoat, $2,095, wool suit, $1,495, and jersey shirt, $575 (boglioli.it); Ralph Lauren linen-and-wool sport coat, $1,995, trousers, $895, and T-shirt, $145 (ralphlauren.com).