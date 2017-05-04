Replace Your Standard Navy Suit with One of These Three Fresh Blue Styles

  • Berluti linen shirt jacket ($2,960) T-shirt with leather pocket ($490) and denim pants ($530). Photo by Dan and Corina Lecca
    Berluti linen shirt jacket ($2,960) T-shirt with leather pocket ($490) and denim pants ($530). Photo by Dan and Corina Lecca
  • Boglioli wool-twill double-breasted overcoat ($2,095) wool suit, ($1,495) and jersey shirt ($575). Photo by Dan and Corina Lecca
    Boglioli wool-twill double-breasted overcoat ($2,095) wool suit, ($1,495) and jersey shirt ($575). Photo by Dan and Corina Lecca
  • Ralph Lauren linen-and-wool sport coat ($1,995) trousers ($895) and T-shirt ($145). Photo by Dan and Corina Lecca
    Ralph Lauren linen-and-wool sport coat ($1,995) trousers ($895) and T-shirt ($145). Photo by Dan and Corina Lecca
  • Berluti linen shirt jacket ($2,960) T-shirt with leather pocket ($490) and denim pants ($530). Photo by Dan and Corina Lecca
  • Boglioli wool-twill double-breasted overcoat ($2,095) wool suit, ($1,495) and jersey shirt ($575). Photo by Dan and Corina Lecca
  • Ralph Lauren linen-and-wool sport coat ($1,995) trousers ($895) and T-shirt ($145). Photo by Dan and Corina Lecca
May 4, 2017

A perennial favorite in menswear, blue is showing up in au courant shades that are fresh and bright and promise to deliver a pop of personality to your spring wardrobe. Left to right: Berluti linen shirt jacket, $2,960, T-shirt with leather pocket, $490, and denim pants, $530 (berluti.com); Boglioli wool-twill double-breasted overcoat, $2,095, wool suit, $1,495, and jersey shirt, $575 (boglioli.it); Ralph Lauren linen-and-wool sport coat, $1,995, trousers, $895, and T-shirt, $145 (ralphlauren.com).

From Around the Web...

What's new in Fashion

1216 Stories Available | Advanced search
Beretta Pine Field jacket ($775)
The Legendary Italian Firearm Maker Takes Aim at Y...
Arm yourself for the urban jungle with Beretta’s chic field jacket…
Read Article
Linen-and-silk jacket (about $2,600)
A Venerable Savile Row Tailor Sets up Shop Across...
Huntsman’s exquisitely tailored bespoke suits can now be ordered without a trip across the pond…
Read Article
Ermenegildo Zegna Second Skin Capsule Collection
Ermenegildo Zegna’s Latest Collection Is Designed...
The brand’s Second Skin Capsule Collection strikes just the right balance of smart and casual…
Read Article
Tumi X Orlebar Brown Collection
Take these Slim Aarons Inspired Beach Bags on Your...
Upgrade your beach bag with a style from Tumi and Orlebar Brown’s first-ever collaboration…
Read Article
Sid Mashburn Slip-On Espadrille in Suede
Menswear Expert Sid Mashburn Shares His 6 Spring a...
From an inky suit to a comfy pair of espadrilles, Sid Mashburn’s essentials do wardrobe double duty…
View Slideshow
Upgrade Your Loungewear with These 5 Ultra-Luxurio...
Designers like Brunello Cucinelli and the Elder Statesman have taken the hoodie to luxe new heights…
View Slideshow
4 Bold and Colorful Takes on Your Go-To Shoes
Update your shoe collection for spring and summer with a vibrant pair in a classic style…
View Slideshow
Prada Made-to-Measure service
Prada’s Made-to-Measure Service Lets You Be the De...
Prada is going for bespoke with intimate VIP rooms and a luxurious attention to detail…
Read Article
Polo Ralph Lauren Cotton-Blend Twill Harrington Jacket, $185
Orlebar Brown Founder’s Packing Tips for Transitio...
Menswear expert Adam Brown’s strategy for packing clothes to carry you from the beach to the bar…
Read Article
These 4 Brands Allow You to Design Your Perfect Pa...
Brands big and small are making it easier than ever to find your perfect pair of glasses…
View Slideshow
1216 Stories Available | Advanced search