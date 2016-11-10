Rev Up Your Supercar Style

Conceived to complement the visceral experience of speeding down the road in a supercar, the Mach collection from eyewear brand Dita recently welcomed the addition of a new style, the Mach-Five. To celebrate, Dita is offering a limited-edition variation in rose gold that features the collection’s signature UVA and UVB blocking step-down lens and titanium-mesh nose bridge—an intricate detail reminiscent of supercar grilles. Priced at $1,300 and limited to just 500 pieces, the limited-edition rose-gold Mach-Fives are available online and in-store starting today. (dita.com)