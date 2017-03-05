Saks Fifth Avenue Opens Its Latest New York City Outpost

  • Phoebe Neuman
March 5, 2017

With the opening of Saks Fifth Avenue’s third men’s outpost in Manhattan, New York City has a new menswear mecca. The 16,000-square-foot Saks Downtown Men’s opened February 23rd in the booming Brookfield Place, anchoring the shopping center along with the retailer’s latest women’s store, which opened last fall. The new men’s location is meant to pioneer an experiential shopping environment, merging tradition and innovation with dedicated areas for both bespoke services and for the latest advances in fashion-forward, wearable technology.

Located at the store’s northern entrance is the reimagined Fifth Avenue Club. Designed to resemble a gentleman’s walk-in closet, the Club is used for private styling consultations and fittings for made-to-measure garments. Its dressing rooms also feature interactive mirrored screens allowing the store’s focus on both tradition and innovation to coalesce. These mirrors allow customers to virtually try on fabrics, lining, buttons, and personalized embroidery for their made-to-measure suits and shirts and view how the garment changes in real time. The resulting designs will feature labels bearing the name of the customer alongside the Saks Fifth Avenue logo. This augmented reality made-to-measure program is a first for the 93-year-old retailer, and will expand into additional Saks locations throughout 2017.

The Fifth Avenue Club also offers the all-encompassing “Power Lunch” experience, which streamlines shopping. Saks’s team of stylists pulls a suite of clothes for each client and gives a private styling consultation with the added option for an express grooming treatment.

In addition to the permanent collections of more than 100 brands, including favorites like Kiton and Tom Ford, the store also features a dedicated pop-up space where new designer collaborations, exclusive collections, and unique visual installments will be exhibited on a monthly, rotating basis. To celebrate the store’s opening, the “World of Sneakers” pop-up will be displayed throughout March and will showcase more than 200 styles from brands like Givenchy, Alexander McQueen, and Maison Margiela.

To round out the store’s offerings—which, in addition to ready-to-wear and accessories departments, includes an apothecary for grooming products and fragrances—a Sharps Barber and Shop with a FIKA Coffee Bar will open later this year. (saksfifthavenue.com)

1210 Stories Available
