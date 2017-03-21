Santoni Lets You Be the Designer with Its Colours-to-Order Program

Shoes from Italian atelier Santoni have not only long been known for their impeccable design and construction, they have also been revered for their daring use of color and unconventional patinas. Now, lovers of the brand can take the design process into their own hands. The classic double monk strap is now available to be custom ordered in color combinations and personalized with monograms through Santoni’s online #MySantoniColours customization program. If you prefer a more up-close-and-personal look at the brand’s customization process, head to the Colours-to-Order trunk show that Santoni is hosting in its flagship Madison Avenue boutique on Thursday, March 23.

Attendees of the Colours-to-Order evening can mull over how to customize their shoes while enjoying cocktails and canapés. If they can’t bear to pick just one of Santoni’s beautiful patina styles, two-toned shoes—where the toe or the quarter of the shoe is done in a different color from the upper—are also available to order. After choosing their favorite color or two from Santoni’s 16 options, the client’s design will then be sent to Santoni’s factory in Italy, where the shoes will be constructed and delivered within four to six weeks. In addition to taking an up-close look at Santoni’s leathers, the evening’s attendees will also experience how theses patinas come to life. One of the brand’s Italian artisans will fly in for the evening to demonstrate Santoni’s hand-dying process.

The Colours-to-Order trunk show will be held from 5 to 9 pm on Thursday, March 23. Custom monk straps ordered at the event start at $1,250 for men’s and $1,050 for women’s. (RSVP by emailing santonimadison@santonishoesit.com or calling 646.762.3554; santonishoes.com)