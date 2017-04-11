Sid Mashburn Takes Made-to-Measure into the Digital Age

Since opening his first namesake boutique in Atlanta in 2007, Sid Mashburn (a former designer at Ralph Lauren and J. Crew), has become known for both his exceptional customer service and precisely edited range of tailored and casual menswear. After a decade in business, Mashburn and his team are taking the boutique’s extremely popular Made-to-Measurement program into the digital age—and bringing personalized, one-on-one service with it.

The program, which launched online last week, begins with customers deciding if they would like a fully bespoke garment or something that is semi-custom—where details like button styles and back pleating are preselected by simply choosing between dress and sport shirt styles. Once a client has decided how involved they would like to be in the process, they can select from more than 50 fabrics, some of which—including the pink oxford and blue Liberty poplin shown here—have been helpfully marked as Mashburn’s favorites. If a client has chosen a fully bespoke shirt, design features like the collar, pockets, and cuffs are then designated.

After the style of the made-to-measure shirt has been nailed down, clients will then begin the fit process by first selecting among a slim, standard, and roomier supra cut. Sizing is then determined using a customer’s existing Sid Mashburn shirt, by scheduling a Skype or FaceTime fitting with one of the boutique’s associates, or by heading into a physical store for an in-person fitting. A custom pattern for each customer is then made and kept on file to use for future made-to-measure shirts, and the shirt is sent off to be completed.

Made-to-Measurement shirts range from $140 to $215, depending on fabric selection, and take three to four weeks to be delivered. (sidmashburn.com)