10 Mavericks and Rebels Who Have Forever Changed the Way We Look at Luxury

Most of us succeed in mastering society’s rules—eventually. In fact, outward success is often measured by the degree to which we visibly conform to accepted standards. But some of the world’s most creative minds have forever changed our culture by breaking the very rules the rest of us embrace. As part of Robb Report’s 40th anniversary celebration, the editors take a moment to celebrate the innovators, thinkers, tinkerers, tastemakers, and troublemakers whose visions and viewpoints have permanently altered our perceptions of today’s luxury landscape.

