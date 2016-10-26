2 Must-Know Brands That Are Helping Grow NYC’s SoHo into a Menswear Mecca

Manhattan’s SoHo neighborhood is fast becoming a mecca for menswear. From Houston to Canal Streets, new shops are cropping up with offerings that range from sleek tailored clothing to hip street wear. In the mix of newcomers are two standout brands—one from Sydney, Australia, the other from Venice, Italy—with fresh takes on tailored clothes influenced by their hometowns.

Patrick Johnson, creator of the P. Johnson clothing brand, has brought his Australian company’s relaxed tailored offerings to SoHo’s Spring Street.