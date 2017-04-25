4 Bold and Colorful Takes on Your Go-To Shoes

View slideshow
  • Phoebe Neuman
APRIL 25, 2017

Although the foundation of your shoe wardrobe should consist of time-tested styles like the loafer, brogue, and lace-up, having a closet full of only classic designs in traditional colors can be a little bit dull. This season, kick your shoe collection up a notch by incorporating a few pairs in bright, bold, or unexpected colors. Going for a pair that still features a traditional shape will ensure that a punchy-colored pair is just as easy to style as your black or brown favorites. Keep reading to discover our favorite styles—in the boldest colors—of the season.

View Slideshow

Featured Slideshows

Members Only: Inside the World’s Newest Private Clubs

Groucho Marx once said, “I don’t care to belong to any club that will have me as a member.” Something tells us that the comedian might have changed his mind if he could have seen today’s elite...
View Slideshow

Upgrade Your Loungewear with These 5 Ultra-Luxurious Hoodies

Although sweatshirts and sweatpants are reached for on a daily basis, loungewear can be one of the most neglected sections of your wardrobe. Now is the time to replace an old favorite that has seen...
View Slideshow

Trend to Watch: White Hot Jewelry

Embrace the white-hot heat of summer with these six cool new designs. Their chic shimmer will brighten up every hot-day activity, from poolside parties to post-sunset fetes.
View Slideshow

The Robb Report Luxury Guide to Bermuda

Marooned in the middle of the North Atlantic, far from the hubbub of the Caribbean, Bermuda seems impervious to trends. The British overseas territory’s sherbet-colored beach cottages, 17th-century...
View Slideshow

Luxury Watch Brands Offer Some Surprises at Baselworld Despite a Slowing Market

The annual Baselworld watch and jewelry show has come to a close, and once again, a number of the industry’s top brands unveiled new releases that caught most everyone off guard. On one hand, more...
View Slideshow

4 Luxurious and Versatile Espadrilles to Add to Your Collection

When it comes to dressing for spring and summer, nothing feels quite as easy as slipping on a pair of espadrilles. The versatile, comfortable shoe straddles the line between a chic sandal and a more...
View Slideshow
Previous Pause Next
1 of 6
From Around the Web...

What's new in Fashion

1210 Stories Available | Advanced search
Upgrade Your Loungewear with These 5 Ultra-Luxurio...
Designers like Brunello Cucinelli and the Elder Statesman have taken the hoodie to luxe new heights…
View Slideshow
4 Bold and Colorful Takes on Your Go-To Shoes
Update your shoe collection for spring and summer with a vibrant pair in a classic style…
View Slideshow
Prada Made-to-Measure service
Prada’s Made-to-Measure Service Lets You Be the De...
Prada is going for bespoke with intimate VIP rooms and a luxurious attention to detail…
Read Article
Polo Ralph Lauren Cotton-Blend Twill Harrington Jacket, $185
Orlebar Brown Founder’s Packing Tips for Transitio...
Menswear expert Adam Brown’s strategy for packing clothes to carry you from the beach to the bar…
Read Article
These 4 Brands Allow You to Design Your Perfect Pa...
Brands big and small are making it easier than ever to find your perfect pair of glasses…
View Slideshow
Louis Vuitton small wallet ($750
Go Wild with Louis Vuitton’s Safari-Inspired Bags
Louis Vuitton taps Jake and Dinos Chapman to put a wild spin on its classic monogram bags…
Read Article
Second/Layer
Mr Porter’s Latest Capsule Collection Captures the...
Mr Porter’s biggest capsule collection to date is an ode to Californian summers…
Read Article
Vintage-Inspired Clothing and Accessories to Make...
Six designs from Gucci, Ben Sherman, Zenith, and more that prove what’s old is new again…
View Slideshow
5 Bold Prints to Add to Your Wardrobe This Season
Bold and playful prints you should be wearing from designers like Gucci, Valentino, and Thom Browne…
View Slideshow
Sid Mashburn Made-to-Measurement program recently launched online
Sid Mashburn Takes Made-to-Measure into the Digita...
With the new digital Made-to-Measurement program, Sid Mashburn brings bespoke to your fingertips…
Read Article
1210 Stories Available | Advanced search