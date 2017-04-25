4 Bold and Colorful Takes on Your Go-To Shoes

Although the foundation of your shoe wardrobe should consist of time-tested styles like the loafer, brogue, and lace-up, having a closet full of only classic designs in traditional colors can be a little bit dull. This season, kick your shoe collection up a notch by incorporating a few pairs in bright, bold, or unexpected colors. Going for a pair that still features a traditional shape will ensure that a punchy-colored pair is just as easy to style as your black or brown favorites. Keep reading to discover our favorite styles—in the boldest colors—of the season.