4 Luxurious and Versatile Espadrilles to Add to Your Collection

View slideshow
  • Phoebe Neuman
APRIL 07, 2017

When it comes to dressing for spring and summer, nothing feels quite as easy as slipping on a pair of espadrilles. The versatile, comfortable shoe straddles the line between a chic sandal and a more polished loafer or driving shoe, pairing as seamlessly with swim shorts as they do with a tailored pair of chinos and lightweight jacket. This season, skip the standard canvas espadrille and go for a style with upgraded accents like textured leather and bold prints—here are four standout styles to slip on.

View Slideshow

Featured Slideshows

4 Bold and Colorful Takes on Your Go-To Shoes

Although the foundation of your shoe wardrobe should consist of time-tested styles like the loafer, brogue, and lace-up, having a closet full of only classic designs in traditional colors can be a...
View Slideshow

Luxury Watch Brands Offer Some Surprises at Baselworld Despite a Slowing Market

The annual Baselworld watch and jewelry show has come to a close, and once again, a number of the industry’s top brands unveiled new releases that caught most everyone off guard. On one hand, more...
View Slideshow

Escape Tax Season at These 10 Tax Havens Around the World

Everybody dreads tax day. A few of us even go to great extremes to avoid it. With that fateful April day fast approaching, some of us might be thinking of getting away, perhaps to a place where the...
View Slideshow

Sotheby’s Hong Kong Watch Auction Is Marked by Strong, Diverse Sales

This past week in Hong Kong, watch collectors from 33 countries raised their paddles (either in person, over the phone, or virtually) at Sotheby’s Important Watches auction , which pulled in just shy...
View Slideshow

Exploring San Diego by City and by Sea

Despite being the eighth-largest city in the United States, San Diego exudes an understated, laid-back charm generally found in much smaller communities. Located around 120 miles from Los Angeles,...
View Slideshow

American Wellness: 10 New U.S. Spas to Book This Summer

Once considered an afterthought, the hotel spa has become a major attraction, bringing lavish facilities and customized treatments to the overnight experience. Lately, the most lavish spas seem to be...
View Slideshow
Previous Pause Next
1 of 6
From Around the Web...

What's new in Fashion

1210 Stories Available | Advanced search
Upgrade Your Loungewear with These 5 Ultra-Luxurio...
Designers like Brunello Cucinelli and the Elder Statesman have taken the hoodie to luxe new heights…
View Slideshow
4 Bold and Colorful Takes on Your Go-To Shoes
Update your shoe collection for spring and summer with a vibrant pair in a classic style…
View Slideshow
Prada Made-to-Measure service
Prada’s Made-to-Measure Service Lets You Be the De...
Prada is going for bespoke with intimate VIP rooms and a luxurious attention to detail…
Read Article
Polo Ralph Lauren Cotton-Blend Twill Harrington Jacket, $185
Orlebar Brown Founder’s Packing Tips for Transitio...
Menswear expert Adam Brown’s strategy for packing clothes to carry you from the beach to the bar…
Read Article
These 4 Brands Allow You to Design Your Perfect Pa...
Brands big and small are making it easier than ever to find your perfect pair of glasses…
View Slideshow
Louis Vuitton small wallet ($750
Go Wild with Louis Vuitton’s Safari-Inspired Bags
Louis Vuitton taps Jake and Dinos Chapman to put a wild spin on its classic monogram bags…
Read Article
Second/Layer
Mr Porter’s Latest Capsule Collection Captures the...
Mr Porter’s biggest capsule collection to date is an ode to Californian summers…
Read Article
Vintage-Inspired Clothing and Accessories to Make...
Six designs from Gucci, Ben Sherman, Zenith, and more that prove what’s old is new again…
View Slideshow
5 Bold Prints to Add to Your Wardrobe This Season
Bold and playful prints you should be wearing from designers like Gucci, Valentino, and Thom Browne…
View Slideshow
Sid Mashburn Made-to-Measurement program recently launched online
Sid Mashburn Takes Made-to-Measure into the Digita...
With the new digital Made-to-Measurement program, Sid Mashburn brings bespoke to your fingertips…
Read Article
1210 Stories Available | Advanced search