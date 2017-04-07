4 Luxurious and Versatile Espadrilles to Add to Your Collection

When it comes to dressing for spring and summer, nothing feels quite as easy as slipping on a pair of espadrilles. The versatile, comfortable shoe straddles the line between a chic sandal and a more polished loafer or driving shoe, pairing as seamlessly with swim shorts as they do with a tailored pair of chinos and lightweight jacket. This season, skip the standard canvas espadrille and go for a style with upgraded accents like textured leather and bold prints—here are four standout styles to slip on.