The 5 Best Sandals to Slip On for Spring

View slideshow
  • Phoebe Neuman
MARCH 08, 2017

This season, designers like Louis Vuitton, Berluti, and Prada walked in two very distinct directions when it came to the sandals that appeared on their spring runways. Some went futuristic and sporty—with their sandals featuring Velcro straps, foam soles, and bold colors—and others took a decidedly more laid-back approach, favoring classic leather slip-ons. Whichever style you prefer, keep reading to discover the five sandals we are itching to add to our collection this season.

View Slideshow

Featured Slideshows

10 Born-in-the-Eighties Hotels We Still Love

Some of our favorite things were born in the Eighties : Pac-Man , CDs, Madonna’s music career, Alf . The truly radical decade may be best known for major technological advances and questionable...
View Slideshow

Sotheby’s Hong Kong Watch Auction Is Marked by Strong, Diverse Sales

This past week in Hong Kong, watch collectors from 33 countries raised their paddles (either in person, over the phone, or virtually) at Sotheby’s Important Watches auction , which pulled in just shy...
View Slideshow

Another Look at Six Top Yachts from the Miami Boat Shows

New models from Ferretti, Fairline, and Horizon were among the boat shows’ highlights. Back in February, when in much of the Northern Hemisphere yachting enthusiasts could only dream of days warm...
View Slideshow

Vintage Finds: Three Special Watch Lots from Three Major Auctions This May

May is shaping up to be another exciting month in the world of watch auctions. Each of the major players—Bonhams, Christie’s, and Phillips—have announced an incredible roster of rare and noteworthy...
View Slideshow

Top Jewelry Trends at Baselworld

Big color, luscious rubies, and sleek, minimalist gold designs were among the top trends unveiled at Baselworld, the world’s largest watch and jewelry fair held every March in Basel. For gem lovers,...
View Slideshow

Inside the 7 Most Luxurious Suites at Sea

Cruise ship luxury is even more compelling these days as eye-catching decor—from classic Art Deco to modern Scandinavian—tempts guests to sail away in ultra-indulgent style. The top suites on both...
View Slideshow
Previous Pause Next
1 of 6
From Around the Web...

What's new in Fashion

1210 Stories Available | Advanced search
Upgrade Your Loungewear with These 5 Ultra-Luxurio...
Designers like Brunello Cucinelli and the Elder Statesman have taken the hoodie to luxe new heights…
View Slideshow
4 Bold and Colorful Takes on Your Go-To Shoes
Update your shoe collection for spring and summer with a vibrant pair in a classic style…
View Slideshow
Prada Made-to-Measure service
Prada’s Made-to-Measure Service Lets You Be the De...
Prada is going for bespoke with intimate VIP rooms and a luxurious attention to detail…
Read Article
Polo Ralph Lauren Cotton-Blend Twill Harrington Jacket, $185
Orlebar Brown Founder’s Packing Tips for Transitio...
Menswear expert Adam Brown’s strategy for packing clothes to carry you from the beach to the bar…
Read Article
These 4 Brands Allow You to Design Your Perfect Pa...
Brands big and small are making it easier than ever to find your perfect pair of glasses…
View Slideshow
Louis Vuitton small wallet ($750
Go Wild with Louis Vuitton’s Safari-Inspired Bags
Louis Vuitton taps Jake and Dinos Chapman to put a wild spin on its classic monogram bags…
Read Article
Second/Layer
Mr Porter’s Latest Capsule Collection Captures the...
Mr Porter’s biggest capsule collection to date is an ode to Californian summers…
Read Article
Vintage-Inspired Clothing and Accessories to Make...
Six designs from Gucci, Ben Sherman, Zenith, and more that prove what’s old is new again…
View Slideshow
5 Bold Prints to Add to Your Wardrobe This Season
Bold and playful prints you should be wearing from designers like Gucci, Valentino, and Thom Browne…
View Slideshow
Sid Mashburn Made-to-Measurement program recently launched online
Sid Mashburn Takes Made-to-Measure into the Digita...
With the new digital Made-to-Measurement program, Sid Mashburn brings bespoke to your fingertips…
Read Article
1210 Stories Available | Advanced search