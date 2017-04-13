5 Bold Prints to Add to Your Wardrobe This Season

This year, designers like Gucci, Dolce & Gabbana, and Saint Laurent took a more-is-more approach to their spring collections—playing with proportions, clashing colors, and bold prints. Although many of the resulting designs can be hard to pull off on a day-to-day basis, swapping out plain basics like button-down shirts, blazers, and lightweight jackets for styles that incorporate the season’s updated prints is an easy way to refresh your wardrobe. From standout camouflage to Eastern-inspired motifs and playful nautical designs, keep reading to discover five of spring’s must-have prints.