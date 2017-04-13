5 Bold Prints to Add to Your Wardrobe This Season

View slideshow
  • Phoebe Neuman
APRIL 13, 2017

This year, designers like Gucci, Dolce & Gabbana, and Saint Laurent took a more-is-more approach to their spring collections—playing with proportions, clashing colors, and bold prints. Although many of the resulting designs can be hard to pull off on a day-to-day basis, swapping out plain basics like button-down shirts, blazers, and lightweight jackets for styles that incorporate the season’s updated prints is an easy way to refresh your wardrobe. From standout camouflage to Eastern-inspired motifs and playful nautical designs, keep reading to discover five of spring’s must-have prints.  

View Slideshow

Featured Slideshows

Vintage Finds: Three Obscure Watches from Three Legendary Watch Brands

When it comes to the vintage watch market , tracking down the chart-topping models from historical watchmaking houses is easy. We all know what a vintage Rolex Daytona or a Patek Philippe Perpetual...
View Slideshow

4 Bold and Colorful Takes on Your Go-To Shoes

Although the foundation of your shoe wardrobe should consist of time-tested styles like the loafer, brogue, and lace-up, having a closet full of only classic designs in traditional colors can be a...
View Slideshow

The Robb Report Luxury Guide to Bermuda

Marooned in the middle of the North Atlantic, far from the hubbub of the Caribbean, Bermuda seems impervious to trends. The British overseas territory’s sherbet-colored beach cottages, 17th-century...
View Slideshow

6 Smart Suitcases Rolling Luggage into the Digital Age

Although much of travel has embraced the digital age, luggage has remained decidedly low-tech. Now, joining the ranks of jetlag-fighting airplanes and hotel concierge apps is a new wave of suitcases...
View Slideshow

4 Luxurious and Versatile Espadrilles to Add to Your Collection

When it comes to dressing for spring and summer, nothing feels quite as easy as slipping on a pair of espadrilles. The versatile, comfortable shoe straddles the line between a chic sandal and a more...
View Slideshow

10 Trips to Take Before It’s Too Late

In honor of Earth Day, we’re visiting some of our favorite destinations that may not be around much longer. Whether due to a waning species (Rwanda’s critically endangered mountain gorillas; the...
View Slideshow
Previous Pause Next
1 of 6
From Around the Web...

What's new in Fashion

1210 Stories Available | Advanced search
Upgrade Your Loungewear with These 5 Ultra-Luxurio...
Designers like Brunello Cucinelli and the Elder Statesman have taken the hoodie to luxe new heights…
View Slideshow
4 Bold and Colorful Takes on Your Go-To Shoes
Update your shoe collection for spring and summer with a vibrant pair in a classic style…
View Slideshow
Prada Made-to-Measure service
Prada’s Made-to-Measure Service Lets You Be the De...
Prada is going for bespoke with intimate VIP rooms and a luxurious attention to detail…
Read Article
Polo Ralph Lauren Cotton-Blend Twill Harrington Jacket, $185
Orlebar Brown Founder’s Packing Tips for Transitio...
Menswear expert Adam Brown’s strategy for packing clothes to carry you from the beach to the bar…
Read Article
These 4 Brands Allow You to Design Your Perfect Pa...
Brands big and small are making it easier than ever to find your perfect pair of glasses…
View Slideshow
Louis Vuitton small wallet ($750
Go Wild with Louis Vuitton’s Safari-Inspired Bags
Louis Vuitton taps Jake and Dinos Chapman to put a wild spin on its classic monogram bags…
Read Article
Second/Layer
Mr Porter’s Latest Capsule Collection Captures the...
Mr Porter’s biggest capsule collection to date is an ode to Californian summers…
Read Article
Vintage-Inspired Clothing and Accessories to Make...
Six designs from Gucci, Ben Sherman, Zenith, and more that prove what’s old is new again…
View Slideshow
5 Bold Prints to Add to Your Wardrobe This Season
Bold and playful prints you should be wearing from designers like Gucci, Valentino, and Thom Browne…
View Slideshow
Sid Mashburn Made-to-Measurement program recently launched online
Sid Mashburn Takes Made-to-Measure into the Digita...
With the new digital Made-to-Measurement program, Sid Mashburn brings bespoke to your fingertips…
Read Article
1210 Stories Available | Advanced search