5 Must-Have Coats to Add to Your Collection This Winter

Breaking out your coat collection as the temperatures drop can often feel like a white flag of surrender to winter’s short days and freezing temperatures. This season, beat the wintertime blues by building a coat collection that will not only protect you from the elements, but also satisfy your sartorial point of view. With styles ranging from military-inspired to full-on weatherproof, the functional coats from designers like Berluti, Gucci, and Burberry will fit just as seamlessly in your closet as they did on the runway. Click on to discover our must-have styles of the season.