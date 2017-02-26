5 Oscar-Worthy Dress Watches for Your Next Black-Tie Gala

FEBRUARY 26, 2017

Which watches are considered acceptable when paired with a suit and tie or a tux is a contentious issue, to say the least. Over the years, we have seen many an actor hit the stage with a loosely fitted Submariner or some other chunky dive watch that looked remarkably out of place. Granted, there is a little wiggle room depending on the suit—generally, the more conservative the suit, the more conservative the watch. With this in mind, we have selected five of our favorite current watches that will make the right statement the next time more formal attire is required.

