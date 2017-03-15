5 Sporty Windbreakers Perfect for Spring

  Phoebe Neuman
MARCH 15, 2017

Many of the designs that walked down the spring runways revealed that fashion’s infatuation with athletic gear and sportswear is stronger than ever. This season, pieces that have been traditionally thought of as purely functional—like the windbreaker—were given sartorially minded updates and styled alongside both laid-back separates and more buttoned-up tailoring. Keep reading to discover our five favorite fashionable, and functional, windbreakers from designers like Prada, Ralph Lauren, and Sealup. 

