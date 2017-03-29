5 Under-the-Radar Denim Brands You Need to Know

View slideshow
  • Phoebe Neuman
MARCH 29, 2017

For most, jeans lie at the foundation of a well-rounded wardrobe. The versatile trouser comes in countless washes, cuts, and permutations, making it easy to style with almost any outfit, no matter the occasion. Typically, once you have a pair that fits both your body and your sense of style (which can be a monumental task), you tend to stick with that same brand and cut. That said, small brands specializing in small patch selvedge and raw denim have started to make waves in the world of jeans over the past decade, meaning it is about time you branched out of your denim comfort zone. Keep reading to discover the five under-the-radar denim brands designing jeans that may just push your most-loved pair out of the top spot.

 

View Slideshow

Featured Slideshows

Photo by: Moving Moment

EXCLUSIVE: A New Trio of Extreme Dining Destinations

Pushing the boundaries of gastronomy and where delightful bites are enjoyed has become a culinary trend that has foodies sitting on the edge of their seats. The more outrageous the location, the more...
View Slideshow

Inside the 7 Most Luxurious Suites at Sea

Cruise ship luxury is even more compelling these days as eye-catching decor—from classic Art Deco to modern Scandinavian—tempts guests to sail away in ultra-indulgent style. The top suites on both...
View Slideshow

A Menswear Expert Shares His Must-Haves and Packing Secrets for a Spring Getaway

No matter how excited you are to jet off on a well-deserved spring vacation, deciding what to bring along with you to your tropical getaway or chic city break is always difficult. To help nail down...
View Slideshow

Extreme Spring Break: A Family Road Trip through California in a Ferrari

California is calling family travelers this spring, with spacious new villas and suites cropping up at some of the state’s finest hotels and resorts. For a compelling coastal road trip with the kids...
View Slideshow

The Robb Report Luxury Guide to Bermuda

Marooned in the middle of the North Atlantic, far from the hubbub of the Caribbean, Bermuda seems impervious to trends. The British overseas territory’s sherbet-colored beach cottages, 17th-century...
View Slideshow

Step into Spring with These Five Fresh Sneakers

Sneakers have proved one of the most pervasive trends over the past few years—first installing themselves as the shoe of choice for casual days, and now becoming standard in more formal and business-...
View Slideshow
Previous Pause Next
1 of 6
From Around the Web...

What's new in Fashion

1210 Stories Available | Advanced search
Upgrade Your Loungewear with These 5 Ultra-Luxurio...
Designers like Brunello Cucinelli and the Elder Statesman have taken the hoodie to luxe new heights…
View Slideshow
4 Bold and Colorful Takes on Your Go-To Shoes
Update your shoe collection for spring and summer with a vibrant pair in a classic style…
View Slideshow
Prada Made-to-Measure service
Prada’s Made-to-Measure Service Lets You Be the De...
Prada is going for bespoke with intimate VIP rooms and a luxurious attention to detail…
Read Article
Polo Ralph Lauren Cotton-Blend Twill Harrington Jacket, $185
Orlebar Brown Founder’s Packing Tips for Transitio...
Menswear expert Adam Brown’s strategy for packing clothes to carry you from the beach to the bar…
Read Article
These 4 Brands Allow You to Design Your Perfect Pa...
Brands big and small are making it easier than ever to find your perfect pair of glasses…
View Slideshow
Louis Vuitton small wallet ($750
Go Wild with Louis Vuitton’s Safari-Inspired Bags
Louis Vuitton taps Jake and Dinos Chapman to put a wild spin on its classic monogram bags…
Read Article
Second/Layer
Mr Porter’s Latest Capsule Collection Captures the...
Mr Porter’s biggest capsule collection to date is an ode to Californian summers…
Read Article
Vintage-Inspired Clothing and Accessories to Make...
Six designs from Gucci, Ben Sherman, Zenith, and more that prove what’s old is new again…
View Slideshow
5 Bold Prints to Add to Your Wardrobe This Season
Bold and playful prints you should be wearing from designers like Gucci, Valentino, and Thom Browne…
View Slideshow
Sid Mashburn Made-to-Measurement program recently launched online
Sid Mashburn Takes Made-to-Measure into the Digita...
With the new digital Made-to-Measurement program, Sid Mashburn brings bespoke to your fingertips…
Read Article
1210 Stories Available | Advanced search