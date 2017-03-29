5 Under-the-Radar Denim Brands You Need to Know

For most, jeans lie at the foundation of a well-rounded wardrobe. The versatile trouser comes in countless washes, cuts, and permutations, making it easy to style with almost any outfit, no matter the occasion. Typically, once you have a pair that fits both your body and your sense of style (which can be a monumental task), you tend to stick with that same brand and cut. That said, small brands specializing in small patch selvedge and raw denim have started to make waves in the world of jeans over the past decade, meaning it is about time you branched out of your denim comfort zone. Keep reading to discover the five under-the-radar denim brands designing jeans that may just push your most-loved pair out of the top spot.