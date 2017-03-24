5 Ways to Update Your Wardrobe for Spring
Now that spring is officially in full swing, it is time to update your wardrobe with the season’s new trends and styles. Exciting as it is to pack away your winter gear, wading through the mass of warm-weather clothing hitting your favorite stores can feel like a daunting task. With this in mind, we’ve picked the top five trends that walked down the runways this season, and tracked down three different ways to wear each. Keep reading to discover the key pieces you should be adding to your wardrobe this spring.