6 Top Spring Trends from Saks Fifth Avenue’s Fashion Director

The arrival of spring merchandise in stores means you will have a whole new batch of trends to wade through and figure out how to incorporate into your wardrobe. With this in mind, we tapped Eric Jennings, fashion director of Saks Fifth Avenue, to walk us through his favorite trends of the season and share which designers do them best. Keep reading to discover his six essential trends for spring, and for tips on how to tackle some of the season’s trickiest looks, like glasses with colorful lenses and rainbow-accented bomber jackets.