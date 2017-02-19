8 Colorful and Lightweight Sweaters for Spring

  Phoebe Neuman
FEBRUARY 19, 2017

Power through the last of winter’s gray days and freezing temperatures by injecting some fresh energy into your wardrobe with a bold, colorful sweater. Go outside of your sartorial comfort zone and find a lightweight layering knit sweater that will stand out from your winter staples, such as nautically inspired stripes, an updated argyle, or a Jaws-inspired print. Whatever brand of bold you go for, be sure to choose a lightweight knit—such as cotton, cashmere, or wool­­­—that you can layer under sport coats or wear over a button-down shirt and still stay cool and comfortable. The following are our eight favorite personality-filled sweaters from the likes of Paul Smith, Sacai, Prada, and Thom Browne.

