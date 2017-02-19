8 Colorful and Lightweight Sweaters for Spring

Power through the last of winter’s gray days and freezing temperatures by injecting some fresh energy into your wardrobe with a bold, colorful sweater. Go outside of your sartorial comfort zone and find a lightweight layering knit sweater that will stand out from your winter staples, such as nautically inspired stripes, an updated argyle, or a Jaws-inspired print. Whatever brand of bold you go for, be sure to choose a lightweight knit—such as cotton, cashmere, or wool­­­—that you can layer under sport coats or wear over a button-down shirt and still stay cool and comfortable. The following are our eight favorite personality-filled sweaters from the likes of Paul Smith, Sacai, Prada, and Thom Browne.