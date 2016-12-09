8 Festive Sweaters That Prove Holiday Knitwear Doesn’t Have to Be Hideous

Holiday sweaters often get a bad rap—immediately conjuring images of garish colors and cheesy designs. That said, not all Fair Isle sweaters belong at an ugly-sweater-themed party. This season, top designers—from Salvatore Ferragamo to Saint Laurent—have brought out holiday-inspired sweaters in luxurious materials and impeccable cuts. Continue reading to discover the festive sweater that best suits your style—whether you prefer a bit of kitsch, like to keep things classic, or choose to take a more subdued approach to holiday dressing.