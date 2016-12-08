9 Chic Shearling Coats That Elevate This Season’s “It” Menswear Item
DECEMBER 08, 2016
Photography by Blair Getz Mezibov
Styling by Christopher Campbell
When the weather is brisk, nothing is better for bundling up than a plush shearling coat. This winter, shearling is showing up in modern silhouettes with manly appeal, from a chic moto jacket and a long, trim topcoat to a sleek bomber in the season’s essential black.
Model: Justice Joslin, Ford Models; Digital Technician: Chris Luttrell; Stylist’s Assistant: Marc Anthony George; Groomer: Riad Azar