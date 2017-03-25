The Armoury’s Mark Cho Shares 5 Brands that Need to be on Your Radar

MARCH 25, 2017

The Armoury is often the first place menswear aficionados turn to when they want to discover a new brand or to reinvigorate their wardrobe with pieces that are guaranteed to be high quality. The cult-favorite haberdashery is known for stocking the best little-known and hard-to-come-by brands at its Hong Kong and New York City boutiques, and is often credited with being the only place where some of these brands can be bought outside of their home countries. To help wade through all of the new names, we tapped cofounder and menswear street-style star Mark Cho to walk us through the labels he thinks everyone should know. Keep reading to discover five brands from around the world that you should be adding to your collection. (thearmoury.com)

